Home  » News » Mumbai Man Nabbed for Fake Railway ID Scam

Mumbai Man Nabbed for Fake Railway ID Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 07, 2026 21:05 IST

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly using a fake railway employee ID to avoid paying for a ticket, highlighting the risks of identity fraud.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old man was arrested at Chinchpokli railway station for posing as a railway employee.
  • The man presented a fake ID card with the Indian Railways logo and 'employee training' written on it.
  • A senior ticket inspector verified the ID card's authenticity with higher authorities via WhatsApp and confirmed it was fake.
  • The man has been arrested for cheating and possession of forged documents.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Chinchpokli railway station in Mumbai for allegedly posing as an employee of the national transporter and showing a fake ID card to a ticket checker, a police official said on Saturday.

Arrested accused Dinesh Suresh RK showed an ID card which had 'employee training' written on it along with other items like the Ashoka emblem and Indian Railways logo to make it look authentic, the official said.

 

Details of the Incident

"He showed this ID card during a ticket checking drive. He did not have a ticket and had told the checker that he was a railway employee. Senior ticket inspector Pramod Ramanand Yadav photographed the card and sent it to higher authorities on WhatsApp, who confirmed the ID card was fake," the official said.

He has been held for cheating, possession of forged documents and other offences, the Dadar railway police station official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
