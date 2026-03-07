Mumbai Man Nabbed for Fake Railway ID Scam

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly using a fake railway employee ID to avoid paying for a ticket, highlighting the risks of identity fraud.

Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

A 29-year-old man was arrested in Chinchpokli railway station in Mumbai for allegedly posing as an employee of the national transporter and showing a fake ID card to a ticket checker, a police official said on Saturday.

Arrested accused Dinesh Suresh RK showed an ID card which had 'employee training' written on it along with other items like the Ashoka emblem and Indian Railways logo to make it look authentic, the official said.

Details of the Incident

"He showed this ID card during a ticket checking drive. He did not have a ticket and had told the checker that he was a railway employee. Senior ticket inspector Pramod Ramanand Yadav photographed the card and sent it to higher authorities on WhatsApp, who confirmed the ID card was fake," the official said.

He has been held for cheating, possession of forged documents and other offences, the Dadar railway police station official said.