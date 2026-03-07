HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Five Arrested in Mumbai After Anti-Hawker Drive Turns Violent

Five Arrested in Mumbai After Anti-Hawker Drive Turns Violent

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
March 07, 2026 16:01 IST

x

Following a violent clash during an anti-hawker drive in Mumbai's Kandivli area, five individuals have been arrested for allegedly assaulting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Five individuals were arrested for allegedly assaulting BMC officials during an anti-hawker drive in Mumbai's Kandivli area.
  • The incident occurred when BMC officials were evicting illegal street vendors in the Lokhandwala Circle area.
  • The driver of an earthmover used in the anti-encroachment drive was also reportedly assaulted.
  • A case has been registered under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) at Samta Nagar police station.

Five persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting civic officials during an anti-hawker drive in Kandivli area of Mumbai a day before, police said.

A team of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials was evicting illegal street vendors in the Lokhandwala Circle area on Friday night when some individuals allegedly chased and assaulted them. A video of the incident has gone viral.

 

Police said the driver of an earthmover machine deployed for the anti-encroachment drive was also assaulted by the mob.

Following the incident, a case was registered at Samta Nagar police station under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and five persons were arrested.

They are identified as Kuldeep Singh (27), Mahendra Singh Chudavat (31), Shaurya Shailesh Charla (29), Jas Hitesh Charla (25) and Aslam Imtiaz Shaikh (27).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
