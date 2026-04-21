Businessman Duped Of ₹3.25 Crore In Mumbai: Details Revealed

An interstate criminal gang allegedly cheated a Mumbai businessman of ₹3.25 crore through a sophisticated extortion scheme involving false investment promises and threats.

Key Points A Mumbai businessman was allegedly cheated of ₹3.25 crore by an interstate criminal gang.

The gang lured the businessman with promises of lucrative returns on an investment in Arkship Group.

The businessman was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint when he questioned the diverted funds.

The gang extorted ₹2.25 crore from the businessman after initially demanding ₹3 crore as ransom.

Mumbai Crime Branch is now investigating the case, suspecting a larger interstate network.

A nine-member inter-state criminal gang allegedly duped a Mumbai-based businessman of around Rs 3.25 crore in a cheating-cum-extortion case and also assaulted and threatened him, a police official said on Monday.

According to the Vile Parle police station official, a case has been registered against all the nine accused, two of them women, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

They are residents of Mumbai, Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, he said.

How The Mumbai Businessman Was Lured

The complainant, who runs a private enterprise, in July 2025 came in contact with four of the accused who introduced themselves as brokers. The group convinced him to invest in a company named Arkship Group, promising lucrative returns, according to the official.

Falling prey to their claims, the businessman transferred Rs 1 crore online. However, he later discovered the amount had been diverted to the account of an NGO named 'Manav Dharmayog'.

Extortion And Threats Unfold

When the victim questioned the accused, he was called for a meeting at a hotel near the Western Express Highway in Vile Parle along with his company's general manager. At the hotel, the gang members allegedly assaulted the duo and threatened them at gunpoint, he said.

The gang then demanded Rs 3 crore as ransom, threatening to kill the businessman if he failed to pay. Fearing for his life, he transferred approximately Rs 2.25 crore online to bank accounts provided by the accused, said the official.

After receiving the money, the accused released him, but warned him of dire consequences if he approached police.

Police Investigation And Aftermath

However, on advice of his family members and friends, the victim later approached police and lodged a complaint. After verifying the complaint, police registered an FIR against nine accused for cheating, criminal breach of trust, extortion, causing grievous hurt, and issuing death threats, among other charges.

The case has now been handed over to the Mumbai Crime Branch for further investigation. Preliminary findings suggest the accused are part of a larger interstate network, the official added.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the accused could face charges related to extortion, cheating, and criminal conspiracy. The Mumbai Crime Branch will likely focus on tracing the money trail and identifying other potential victims of this interstate network. Such cases highlight the need for vigilance in investment schemes promising unusually high returns.