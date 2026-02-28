HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Held for Allegedly Cheating Businessman of ₹1.37 Crore in Meat Export Scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 16:34 IST

A Delhi man has been arrested for allegedly swindling a businessman out of ₹1.37 crore in a sophisticated meat export investment scam, highlighting the risks of fraudulent investment schemes.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a businessman of ₹1.37 crore through a fraudulent meat export investment scheme.
  • The accused induced the victim to invest by falsely claiming to be a large-scale meat exporter with business connections in Dubai.
  • The accused obtained ₹67.70 lakh through bank transfers and persuaded the victim to arrange USD 80,000 in Dubai.
  • The accused issued cheques knowing that sufficient funds were not available to delay legal action.
  • The accused was previously involved in a 2021 case registered at the Economic Offences Wing, indicating a pattern of fraudulent behavior.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for allegedly cheating a businessman of around Rs 1.37 crore on the pretext of investing in a meat export business, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, Mohsin Mohammed, was apprehended from New Rajendra Nagar in Delhi.

 

Police said a complaint was filed by Arjun Arora, who alleged that Mohammed induced him to invest substantial amounts by projecting himself as a large-scale meat exporter with business links in Dubai.

"The accused, along with his associates, allegedly created a false impression of running a profitable export venture and assured high returns on investment," the officer said.

He further said that Mohammed dishonestly obtained Rs 67.70 lakh through bank transfers from the account of the complainant's father.

The accused further persuaded the complainant to arrange USD 80,000 in Dubai through his associates as part of the purported business expansion.

"To gain the complainant's confidence and delay legal action, the accused allegedly issued cheques of two private banks despite being aware that sufficient funds were not available," the officer said.

Acting on an input, a team arrested Mohammed from Double Storey Residential Block in New Rajendra Nagar on February 20.

The officer said that Mohammed also cheated other victims using a similar modus operandi.

After allegedly committing the offence, he absconded and avoided joining the investigation.

Mohammed was earlier involved in a 2021 case registered at the Economic Offences Wing. Efforts are underway to trace other co-accused and recover the cheated amount, police said.

