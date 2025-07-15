BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

The iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A BSE employee received an email on Sunday from an email ID mentioning the name of a political leader from south India, an official said.

The email claimed four RDX IEDs had been planted in the BSE building and warned of a blast around 3 pm on Monday, he said.

The BSE employee alerted the stock exchange authorities, who then approached the Mumbai Police.

A team of the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the BSE highrise tower and conducted a search, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts were underway to trace the email sender.

During the 1993 serial bomb blasts, the BSE building was one of the targets.

The BSE, in a statement on Tuesday, said, 'On the night of July 13, BSE received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID. As a precautionary measure, BSE has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises immediately and filed an FIR.'

'All relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail. Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious elements. The Exchange's operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,' the statement said.

The BSE also expressed sincere thanks to the Mumbai police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response.