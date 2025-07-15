HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

BSE receives bomb threat, turns out to be hoax

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 14:57 IST

x

The iconic Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in south Mumbai received a bomb threat email, which turned out to be a hoax after a search of the premises, police said on Tuesday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

A BSE employee received an email on Sunday from an email ID mentioning the name of a political leader from south India, an official said.

The email claimed four RDX IEDs had been planted in the BSE building and warned of a blast around 3 pm on Monday, he said.

 

The BSE employee alerted the stock exchange authorities, who then approached the Mumbai Police.

A team of the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the BSE highrise tower and conducted a search, the official said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

The police have registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and efforts were underway to trace the email sender.

During the 1993 serial bomb blasts, the BSE building was one of the targets.

The BSE, in a statement on Tuesday, said, 'On the night of July 13, BSE received a bomb threat via email from an unknown ID. As a precautionary measure, BSE has stepped up its diligence and supervision at its premises immediately and filed an FIR.'

'All relevant authorities have been informed of the said mail. Preliminary checks carried out by the relevant authorities have not found any suspicious elements. The Exchange's operations remain unaffected and continue as normal,' the statement said.

The BSE also expressed sincere thanks to the Mumbai police and emergency response teams for their prompt and professional response.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Golden Temple's security beefed up after bomb threat
Golden Temple's security beefed up after bomb threat
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
New rules: How to decide if a bomb threat is serious
Jilted woman techie behind bomb threats in 12 states
Jilted woman techie behind bomb threats in 12 states
Arun Jaitley Stadium receives hoax bomb threat
Arun Jaitley Stadium receives hoax bomb threat
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams
Students sent bomb threats to schools to defer exams

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Crunchy Chicken Salad: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish

webstory image 3

12 Most Delightful Foods Of Hyderabad

VIDEOS

Tesla in India: First Look at Mumbai's BKC Showroom4:43

Tesla in India: First Look at Mumbai's BKC Showroom

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue bodycon dress1:19

Urvashi Rautela stuns in blue bodycon dress

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll, looked cool in a black T-shirt1:21

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll, looked...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD