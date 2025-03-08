HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ranya Rao's arrest: CBI cracks down on gold smuggling gangs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 08, 2025 16:29 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against smugglers bringing gold into India from abroad through various airports, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Kannada actor Ranya Rao arrested with 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. Photograph: Courtesy Ranya Rao on Facebook

The CBI is working in close coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), which recently arrested Kannada actor Ranya Rao with 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru.

Two CBI teams have already reached Mumbai and Bengaluru airports to collect the necessary information, the officials said.

 
