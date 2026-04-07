Multiple airstrikes reported across Iran as US deadline looms

This targeted action marks a sharp escalation in the ongoing military confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

IMAGE: Emergency personnel and other people gather at the site of a damaged synagogue, following what Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency said was a US-Israeli projectile, in Tehran, in this screen grab taken from a handout video released on April 7, 2026. Photograph: Iranian Red Crescent Society/Handout via Reuters

Key Points US confirms airstrikes on dozens of military targets on Iran's Kharg Island.

Strikes targeted defence systems and bunkers, not oil infrastructure.

Kharg Island, handling almost 90% of Iran's oil exports, comes under attack.

Trump issues 8 pm ultimatum, warns of massive strikes on power plants and bridges.

Tensions between Washington, DC and Tehran have reached a boiling point, as a heavy barrage of aerial strikes was reported across multiple locations in Iran on Tuesday.

According to NBC News, even before the expiration of the deadline set by the White House, 'an intense wave of strikes was reported on bridges across Iran and on Kharg Island', which serves as the country's key oil export hub.

Dozens of Military Targets Hit

A US official confirmed the scale of the operation, stating that the 'US military struck dozens of military targets on the island overnight'.

This targeted action marks a sharp escalation in the ongoing military confrontation in the Persian Gulf.

Providing further details, the official told NBC News that the 'mission included US airstrikes along the northern side of the island'.

It was clarified that the operation was conducted entirely from the air and 'did not include any US troops on the ground'.

Precision Strikes, Oil Facilities Spared

The strikes were reportedly precision-based, focusing on neutralising Tehran's defensive and logistical capabilities rather than its energy infrastructure.

The official noted that US forces 'did not strike the oil' but instead targeted specific strategic assets.

Among the sites destroyed were 'military bunkers and storage facilities, air defence systems, and other military installations'.

Strategic Significance of Kharg Island

These operations coincide with reports from Iranian state media outlet Mehr News, which also confirmed that the 'critical oil hub, Kharg Island, came under attack' on Tuesday.

The small island in the Persian Gulf serves as Tehran's most vital oil facility, handling nearly 90 per cent of Iran’s oil exports.

Because much of Iran's mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, the island is indispensable for the country's energy trade.

However, its strategic importance is matched by its vulnerability; the terminal is located opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaving it exposed during the current military standoff.

This escalation follows Tehran's move to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s busiest oil transit routes -- a decision that has already sent shockwaves through global energy markets.

The strike appears to align with earlier warnings from US President Donald Trump, who told the Financial Times, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options."

Trump's Ultimatum and Escalation Threat

Beyond the immediate strikes, the situation remains precarious as a final ultimatum from the White House looms.

President Trump has set an '8 pm deadline' (Washington, DC time, Tuesday night) for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign targeting 'each and every one' of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Further intensifying the rhetoric, Trump said on Monday that the goal would be to leave these facilities 'burning, exploding, and never to be used again' within a four-hour window.

During a White House press briefing, he added, "The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night."

'Critical Period' Warning

Reinforcing the ultimatum, Trump demanded that Iran make a deal before Tuesday, 8 pm ET, cautioning that there will be 'no bridges, no power plants' after that time.

Emphasising that this is a 'critical period', he said Washington, DC has given Tehran sufficient time to reach an agreement to end the war.

"They asked for an extension of seven days; I gave them 10 days... They have till tomorrow. Now we will see what happens... A lot of people are affected by this. We are giving them until tomorrow, 8 o’clock, Eastern Time. After that, they are going to have no bridges. They are going to have no power plants. Stone Age," Trump said.