Mulayam, Ustad Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna get Padma Vibhushan

Mulayam, Ustad Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna get Padma Vibhushan

Source: PTI
Last updated on: January 25, 2023 22:54 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former external affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

 

No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

US based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy were among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are  held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Golden Globes recently and made it to the Oscar nomination on Tuesday, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri.

Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh Nekram Sharma, hero of Jharkhand's Ho tribal language Janum Singh Soy were also selected for the Padma Shri.

Eighty-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana B Ramakrishna Reddy, Toto language preserver from West Bengal Dhaniram Toto, folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka Rani Machaiah were also selected for Padma Shri, the statement said.

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.

"India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The following is the complete list of this year's Padma awardees: 

Padma Vibhushan (6)

SN Name Field State/Country
1 Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Others - Architecture Gujarat
2 Shri Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra
3 Shri S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka
4 Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal
5 Shri Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering United States of America
6 Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

 

Padma Bhushan(9)

 

SN Name Field State/Country
7 Shri S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka
8 Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra
9 Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra
10 Ms. Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu
11 Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others - Spiritualism Telangana
12 Ms. Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra
13 Shri Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi
14 Ms. Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka
15 Shri Kamlesh D Patel Others - Spiritualism Telangana

 

Padma Shri (91)

 

SN Name Field State/Country
16 Dr. Sukama Acharya Others - Spiritualism Haryana
17 Ms. Jodhaiyabai Baiga Art Madhya Pradesh
18 Shri Premjit Baria Art Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
19 Ms. Usha Barle Art Chhattisgarh
20 Shri Munishwar Chanddawar Medicine Madhya Pradesh
21 Shri Hemant Chauhan Art Gujarat
22 Shri Bhanubhai Chitara Art Gujarat
23 Ms. Hemoprova Chutia Art Assam
24 Shri Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous) Public Affairs Tripura
25 Ms. Subhadra Devi Art Bihar
26 Shri Khadar Valli Dudekula Science & Engineering Karnataka
27 Shri Hem Chandra Goswami Art Assam
28 Ms. Pritikana Goswami Art West Bengal
29 Shri Radha Charan Gupta Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh
30 Shri Modadugu Vijay Gupta Science & Engineering Telangana
31 Shri Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain *(Duo) Art Rajasthan
32 Shri Dilshad Hussain Art Uttar Pradesh
33 Shri Bhiku Ramji Idate Social Work Maharashtra
34 Shri C I Issac Literature & Education Kerala
35 Shri Rattan Singh Jaggi Literature & Education Punjab
36 Shri Bikram Bahadur Jamatia Social Work Tripura
37 Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene Social Work Assam
38 Shri Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Maharashtra
39 Shri Ratan Chandra Kar Medicine Andaman & Nicobar Islands
40 Shri Mahipat Kavi Art Gujarat
41 Shri M M Keeravaani Art Andhra Pradesh
42 Shri Areez Khambatta (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Gujarat
43 Shri Parshuram Komaji Khune Art Maharashtra
44 Shri Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh
45 Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr Art Odisha
46 Shri Anand Kumar Literature & Education Bihar
47 Shri Arvind Kumar Science & Engineering Uttar Pradesh
48 Shri Domar Singh Kunvar Art Chhattisgarh
49 Shri Risingbor Kurkalang Art Meghalaya
50 Ms. Hirabai Lobi Social Work Gujarat
51 Shri Moolchand Lodha Social Work Rajasthan
52 Ms. Rani Machaiah Art Karnataka
53 Shri Ajay Kumar Mandavi Art Chhattisgarh
54 Shri Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande Literature & Education Maharashtra
55 Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane Social Work Maharashtra
56 Shri Antaryami Mishra Literature & Education Odisha
57 Shri Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa Art Karnataka
58 Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal Science & Engineering Gujarat
59 Shri Uma Shankar Pandey Social Work Uttar Pradesh
60 Shri Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti Parmar *(Duo) Art Madhya Pradesh
61 Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi Medicine Puducherry
62 Shri Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti Medicine Telangana
63 Shri Ramesh Patange Literature & Education Maharashtra
64 Ms. Krishna Patel Art Odisha
65 Shri K Kalyanasundaram Pillai Art Tamil Nadu
66 Shri V P Appukuttan Poduval Social Work Kerala
67 Shri Kapil Dev Prasad Art Bihar
68 Shri S R D Prasad Sports Kerala
69 Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri Art Karnataka
70 Shri C V Raju Art Andhra Pradesh
71 Shri Bakshi Ram Science & Engineering Haryana
72 Shri Cheruvayal K Raman Others - Agriculture Kerala
73 Ms. Sujatha Ramdorai Science & Engineering Canada
74 Shri Abbareddy Nageswara Rao Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh
75 Shri Pareshbhai Rathwa Art Gujarat
76 Shri B Ramakrishna Reddy Literature & Education Telangana
77 Shri Mangala Kanti Roy Art West Bengal
78 Ms. K C Runremsangi Art Mizoram
79 Shri Vadivel Gopal & Shri Masi Sadaiyan *(Duo) Social Work Tamil Nadu
80 Shri Manoranjan Sahu Medicine Uttar Pradesh
81 Shri Patayat Sahu Others - Agriculture Odisha
82 Shri Ritwik Sanyal Art Uttar Pradesh
83 Shri Kota Satchidananda Sastry Art Andhra Pradesh
84 Shri Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar Social Work Andhra Pradesh
85 Shri K Shanathoiba Sharma Sports Manipur
86 Shri Nekram Sharma Others - Agriculture Himachal Pradesh
87 Shri Gurcharan Singh Sports Delhi
88 Shri Laxman Singh Social Work Rajasthan
89 Shri Mohan Singh Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir
90 Shri Thounaojam Chaoba Singh Public Affairs Manipur
91 Shri Prakash Chandra Sood Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh
92 Ms. Neihunuo Sorhie Art Nagaland
93 Dr. Janum Singh Soy Literature & Education Jharkhand
94 Shri Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin Others - Spiritualism Ladakh
95 Shri S Subbaraman Others - Archaeology Karnataka
96 Shri Moa Subong Art Nagaland
97 Shri Palam Kalyana Sundaram Social Work Tamil Nadu
98 Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon Art Maharashtra
99 Shri Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh
100 Shri Dhaniram Toto Literature & Education West Bengal
101 Shri Tula Ram Upreti Others - Agriculture Sikkim
102 Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy Medicine Tamil Nadu
103 Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma Medicine Delhi
104 Ms. Coomi Nariman Wadia Art Maharashtra
105 Shri Karma Wangchu (Posthumous) Social Work Arunachal Pradesh
106 Shri Ghulam Muhammad Zaz Art Jammu & Kashmir

Note: * In case of duo, the award is counted as one.

Source: PTI
 
