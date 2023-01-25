Mulayam, Ustad Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna get Padma Vibhushan

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former external affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.
According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.
US based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.
Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy were among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri.
These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.
Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Golden Globes recently and made it to the Oscar nomination on Tuesday, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri.
Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh Nekram Sharma, hero of Jharkhand's Ho tribal language Janum Singh Soy were also selected for the Padma Shri.
Eighty-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana B Ramakrishna Reddy, Toto language preserver from West Bengal Dhaniram Toto, folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka Rani Machaiah were also selected for Padma Shri, the statement said.
For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).
Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.
Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.
"India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.
Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.
The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
The following is the complete list of this year's Padma awardees:
Padma Vibhushan (6)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|1
|Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous)
|Others - Architecture
|Gujarat
|2
|Shri Zakir Hussain
|Art
|Maharashtra
|3
|Shri S M Krishna
|Public Affairs
|Karnataka
|4
|Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous)
|Medicine
|West Bengal
|5
|Shri Srinivas Varadhan
|Science & Engineering
|United States of America
|6
|Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan(9)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|7
|Shri S L Bhyrappa
|Literature & Education
|Karnataka
|8
|Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla
|Trade & Industry
|Maharashtra
|9
|Shri Deepak Dhar
|Science & Engineering
|Maharashtra
|10
|Ms. Vani Jairam
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|11
|Swami Chinna Jeeyar
|Others - Spiritualism
|Telangana
|12
|Ms. Suman Kalyanpur
|Art
|Maharashtra
|13
|Shri Kapil Kapoor
|Literature & Education
|Delhi
|14
|Ms. Sudha Murty
|Social Work
|Karnataka
|15
|Shri Kamlesh D Patel
|Others - Spiritualism
|Telangana
Padma Shri (91)
|SN
|Name
|Field
|State/Country
|16
|Dr. Sukama Acharya
|Others - Spiritualism
|Haryana
|17
|Ms. Jodhaiyabai Baiga
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|18
|Shri Premjit Baria
|Art
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|19
|Ms. Usha Barle
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|20
|Shri Munishwar Chanddawar
|Medicine
|Madhya Pradesh
|21
|Shri Hemant Chauhan
|Art
|Gujarat
|22
|Shri Bhanubhai Chitara
|Art
|Gujarat
|23
|Ms. Hemoprova Chutia
|Art
|Assam
|24
|Shri Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous)
|Public Affairs
|Tripura
|25
|Ms. Subhadra Devi
|Art
|Bihar
|26
|Shri Khadar Valli Dudekula
|Science & Engineering
|Karnataka
|27
|Shri Hem Chandra Goswami
|Art
|Assam
|28
|Ms. Pritikana Goswami
|Art
|West Bengal
|29
|Shri Radha Charan Gupta
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|30
|Shri Modadugu Vijay Gupta
|Science & Engineering
|Telangana
|31
|Shri Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain *(Duo)
|Art
|Rajasthan
|32
|Shri Dilshad Hussain
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|33
|Shri Bhiku Ramji Idate
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|34
|Shri C I Issac
|Literature & Education
|Kerala
|35
|Shri Rattan Singh Jaggi
|Literature & Education
|Punjab
|36
|Shri Bikram Bahadur Jamatia
|Social Work
|Tripura
|37
|Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene
|Social Work
|Assam
|38
|Shri Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous)
|Trade & Industry
|Maharashtra
|39
|Shri Ratan Chandra Kar
|Medicine
|Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|40
|Shri Mahipat Kavi
|Art
|Gujarat
|41
|Shri M M Keeravaani
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|42
|Shri Areez Khambatta (Posthumous)
|Trade & Industry
|Gujarat
|43
|Shri Parshuram Komaji Khune
|Art
|Maharashtra
|44
|Shri Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara
|Science & Engineering
|Andhra Pradesh
|45
|Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr
|Art
|Odisha
|46
|Shri Anand Kumar
|Literature & Education
|Bihar
|47
|Shri Arvind Kumar
|Science & Engineering
|Uttar Pradesh
|48
|Shri Domar Singh Kunvar
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|49
|Shri Risingbor Kurkalang
|Art
|Meghalaya
|50
|Ms. Hirabai Lobi
|Social Work
|Gujarat
|51
|Shri Moolchand Lodha
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|52
|Ms. Rani Machaiah
|Art
|Karnataka
|53
|Shri Ajay Kumar Mandavi
|Art
|Chhattisgarh
|54
|Shri Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande
|Literature & Education
|Maharashtra
|55
|Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane
|Social Work
|Maharashtra
|56
|Shri Antaryami Mishra
|Literature & Education
|Odisha
|57
|Shri Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa
|Art
|Karnataka
|58
|Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal
|Science & Engineering
|Gujarat
|59
|Shri Uma Shankar Pandey
|Social Work
|Uttar Pradesh
|60
|Shri Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti Parmar *(Duo)
|Art
|Madhya Pradesh
|61
|Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi
|Medicine
|Puducherry
|62
|Shri Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti
|Medicine
|Telangana
|63
|Shri Ramesh Patange
|Literature & Education
|Maharashtra
|64
|Ms. Krishna Patel
|Art
|Odisha
|65
|Shri K Kalyanasundaram Pillai
|Art
|Tamil Nadu
|66
|Shri V P Appukuttan Poduval
|Social Work
|Kerala
|67
|Shri Kapil Dev Prasad
|Art
|Bihar
|68
|Shri S R D Prasad
|Sports
|Kerala
|69
|Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri
|Art
|Karnataka
|70
|Shri C V Raju
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|71
|Shri Bakshi Ram
|Science & Engineering
|Haryana
|72
|Shri Cheruvayal K Raman
|Others - Agriculture
|Kerala
|73
|Ms. Sujatha Ramdorai
|Science & Engineering
|Canada
|74
|Shri Abbareddy Nageswara Rao
|Science & Engineering
|Andhra Pradesh
|75
|Shri Pareshbhai Rathwa
|Art
|Gujarat
|76
|Shri B Ramakrishna Reddy
|Literature & Education
|Telangana
|77
|Shri Mangala Kanti Roy
|Art
|West Bengal
|78
|Ms. K C Runremsangi
|Art
|Mizoram
|79
|Shri Vadivel Gopal & Shri Masi Sadaiyan *(Duo)
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|80
|Shri Manoranjan Sahu
|Medicine
|Uttar Pradesh
|81
|Shri Patayat Sahu
|Others - Agriculture
|Odisha
|82
|Shri Ritwik Sanyal
|Art
|Uttar Pradesh
|83
|Shri Kota Satchidananda Sastry
|Art
|Andhra Pradesh
|84
|Shri Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar
|Social Work
|Andhra Pradesh
|85
|Shri K Shanathoiba Sharma
|Sports
|Manipur
|86
|Shri Nekram Sharma
|Others - Agriculture
|Himachal Pradesh
|87
|Shri Gurcharan Singh
|Sports
|Delhi
|88
|Shri Laxman Singh
|Social Work
|Rajasthan
|89
|Shri Mohan Singh
|Literature & Education
|Jammu & Kashmir
|90
|Shri Thounaojam Chaoba Singh
|Public Affairs
|Manipur
|91
|Shri Prakash Chandra Sood
|Literature & Education
|Andhra Pradesh
|92
|Ms. Neihunuo Sorhie
|Art
|Nagaland
|93
|Dr. Janum Singh Soy
|Literature & Education
|Jharkhand
|94
|Shri Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin
|Others - Spiritualism
|Ladakh
|95
|Shri S Subbaraman
|Others - Archaeology
|Karnataka
|96
|Shri Moa Subong
|Art
|Nagaland
|97
|Shri Palam Kalyana Sundaram
|Social Work
|Tamil Nadu
|98
|Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon
|Art
|Maharashtra
|99
|Shri Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari
|Literature & Education
|Uttar Pradesh
|100
|Shri Dhaniram Toto
|Literature & Education
|West Bengal
|101
|Shri Tula Ram Upreti
|Others - Agriculture
|Sikkim
|102
|Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy
|Medicine
|Tamil Nadu
|103
|Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma
|Medicine
|Delhi
|104
|Ms. Coomi Nariman Wadia
|Art
|Maharashtra
|105
|Shri Karma Wangchu (Posthumous)
|Social Work
|Arunachal Pradesh
|106
|Shri Ghulam Muhammad Zaz
|Art
|Jammu & Kashmir
Note: * In case of duo, the award is counted as one.