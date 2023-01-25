Mulayam, Ustad Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna get Padma Vibhushan

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, former external affairs minister in the UPA government S M Krishna and tabla maestro Ustad Zakir Hussain were among six luminaries selected for the country's second highest civilian honour Padma Vibhushan.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.



According to an official statement released on the eve of Republic Day, Yadav, medical professional Dilip Mahalanabis who returned from the US to serve in 1971-Bangladesh war refugee camps, and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi were selected for the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

No one has been named for the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

US based mathematician Srinivas Varadhan was also selected for the Padma Vibhushan award.

Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa and author Sudha Murthy were among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan, the statement said.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (posthumous), actor Raveena Tandon, Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were among 91 luminaries awarded the Padma Shri.

These awards are conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

Music director M M Keeravaani, whose composition for Telugu blockbuster RRR won the Golden Globes recently and made it to the Oscar nomination on Tuesday, famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri.

Organic farmer from Himachal Pradesh Nekram Sharma, hero of Jharkhand's Ho tribal language Janum Singh Soy were also selected for the Padma Shri.

Eighty-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana B Ramakrishna Reddy, Toto language preserver from West Bengal Dhaniram Toto, folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka Rani Machaiah were also selected for Padma Shri, the statement said.

For 2023, the President has approved conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one).

Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.

Soon after, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards.

"India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.

Padma awards, one of the highest civilian awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

The awards are given in various disciplines or fields of activities -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

The following is the complete list of this year's Padma awardees:

Padma Vibhushan (6)

SN Name Field State/Country 1 Shri Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous) Others - Architecture Gujarat 2 Shri Zakir Hussain Art Maharashtra 3 Shri S M Krishna Public Affairs Karnataka 4 Shri Dilip Mahalanabis (Posthumous) Medicine West Bengal 5 Shri Srinivas Varadhan Science & Engineering United States of America 6 Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav (Posthumous) Public Affairs Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan(9)

SN Name Field State/Country 7 Shri S L Bhyrappa Literature & Education Karnataka 8 Shri Kumar Mangalam Birla Trade & Industry Maharashtra 9 Shri Deepak Dhar Science & Engineering Maharashtra 10 Ms. Vani Jairam Art Tamil Nadu 11 Swami Chinna Jeeyar Others - Spiritualism Telangana 12 Ms. Suman Kalyanpur Art Maharashtra 13 Shri Kapil Kapoor Literature & Education Delhi 14 Ms. Sudha Murty Social Work Karnataka 15 Shri Kamlesh D Patel Others - Spiritualism Telangana

Padma Shri (91)

SN Name Field State/Country 16 Dr. Sukama Acharya Others - Spiritualism Haryana 17 Ms. Jodhaiyabai Baiga Art Madhya Pradesh 18 Shri Premjit Baria Art Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 19 Ms. Usha Barle Art Chhattisgarh 20 Shri Munishwar Chanddawar Medicine Madhya Pradesh 21 Shri Hemant Chauhan Art Gujarat 22 Shri Bhanubhai Chitara Art Gujarat 23 Ms. Hemoprova Chutia Art Assam 24 Shri Narendra Chandra Debbarma (Posthumous) Public Affairs Tripura 25 Ms. Subhadra Devi Art Bihar 26 Shri Khadar Valli Dudekula Science & Engineering Karnataka 27 Shri Hem Chandra Goswami Art Assam 28 Ms. Pritikana Goswami Art West Bengal 29 Shri Radha Charan Gupta Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 30 Shri Modadugu Vijay Gupta Science & Engineering Telangana 31 Shri Ahmed Hussain & Shri Mohd Hussain *(Duo) Art Rajasthan 32 Shri Dilshad Hussain Art Uttar Pradesh 33 Shri Bhiku Ramji Idate Social Work Maharashtra 34 Shri C I Issac Literature & Education Kerala 35 Shri Rattan Singh Jaggi Literature & Education Punjab 36 Shri Bikram Bahadur Jamatia Social Work Tripura 37 Shri Ramkuiwangbe Jene Social Work Assam 38 Shri Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Maharashtra 39 Shri Ratan Chandra Kar Medicine Andaman & Nicobar Islands 40 Shri Mahipat Kavi Art Gujarat 41 Shri M M Keeravaani Art Andhra Pradesh 42 Shri Areez Khambatta (Posthumous) Trade & Industry Gujarat 43 Shri Parshuram Komaji Khune Art Maharashtra 44 Shri Ganesh Nagappa Krishnarajanagara Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh 45 Shri Maguni Charan Kuanr Art Odisha 46 Shri Anand Kumar Literature & Education Bihar 47 Shri Arvind Kumar Science & Engineering Uttar Pradesh 48 Shri Domar Singh Kunvar Art Chhattisgarh 49 Shri Risingbor Kurkalang Art Meghalaya 50 Ms. Hirabai Lobi Social Work Gujarat 51 Shri Moolchand Lodha Social Work Rajasthan 52 Ms. Rani Machaiah Art Karnataka 53 Shri Ajay Kumar Mandavi Art Chhattisgarh 54 Shri Prabhakar Bhanudas Mande Literature & Education Maharashtra 55 Shri Gajanan Jagannath Mane Social Work Maharashtra 56 Shri Antaryami Mishra Literature & Education Odisha 57 Shri Nadoja Pindipapanahalli Munivenkatappa Art Karnataka 58 Prof. (Dr.) Mahendra Pal Science & Engineering Gujarat 59 Shri Uma Shankar Pandey Social Work Uttar Pradesh 60 Shri Ramesh Parmar & Ms. Shanti Parmar *(Duo) Art Madhya Pradesh 61 Dr. Nalini Parthasarathi Medicine Puducherry 62 Shri Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti Medicine Telangana 63 Shri Ramesh Patange Literature & Education Maharashtra 64 Ms. Krishna Patel Art Odisha 65 Shri K Kalyanasundaram Pillai Art Tamil Nadu 66 Shri V P Appukuttan Poduval Social Work Kerala 67 Shri Kapil Dev Prasad Art Bihar 68 Shri S R D Prasad Sports Kerala 69 Shri Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri Art Karnataka 70 Shri C V Raju Art Andhra Pradesh 71 Shri Bakshi Ram Science & Engineering Haryana 72 Shri Cheruvayal K Raman Others - Agriculture Kerala 73 Ms. Sujatha Ramdorai Science & Engineering Canada 74 Shri Abbareddy Nageswara Rao Science & Engineering Andhra Pradesh 75 Shri Pareshbhai Rathwa Art Gujarat 76 Shri B Ramakrishna Reddy Literature & Education Telangana 77 Shri Mangala Kanti Roy Art West Bengal 78 Ms. K C Runremsangi Art Mizoram 79 Shri Vadivel Gopal & Shri Masi Sadaiyan *(Duo) Social Work Tamil Nadu 80 Shri Manoranjan Sahu Medicine Uttar Pradesh 81 Shri Patayat Sahu Others - Agriculture Odisha 82 Shri Ritwik Sanyal Art Uttar Pradesh 83 Shri Kota Satchidananda Sastry Art Andhra Pradesh 84 Shri Sankurathri Chandra Sekhar Social Work Andhra Pradesh 85 Shri K Shanathoiba Sharma Sports Manipur 86 Shri Nekram Sharma Others - Agriculture Himachal Pradesh 87 Shri Gurcharan Singh Sports Delhi 88 Shri Laxman Singh Social Work Rajasthan 89 Shri Mohan Singh Literature & Education Jammu & Kashmir 90 Shri Thounaojam Chaoba Singh Public Affairs Manipur 91 Shri Prakash Chandra Sood Literature & Education Andhra Pradesh 92 Ms. Neihunuo Sorhie Art Nagaland 93 Dr. Janum Singh Soy Literature & Education Jharkhand 94 Shri Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin Others - Spiritualism Ladakh 95 Shri S Subbaraman Others - Archaeology Karnataka 96 Shri Moa Subong Art Nagaland 97 Shri Palam Kalyana Sundaram Social Work Tamil Nadu 98 Ms. Raveena Ravi Tandon Art Maharashtra 99 Shri Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari Literature & Education Uttar Pradesh 100 Shri Dhaniram Toto Literature & Education West Bengal 101 Shri Tula Ram Upreti Others - Agriculture Sikkim 102 Dr. Gopalsamy Veluchamy Medicine Tamil Nadu 103 Dr. Ishwar Chander Verma Medicine Delhi 104 Ms. Coomi Nariman Wadia Art Maharashtra 105 Shri Karma Wangchu (Posthumous) Social Work Arunachal Pradesh 106 Shri Ghulam Muhammad Zaz Art Jammu & Kashmir

Note: * In case of duo, the award is counted as one.