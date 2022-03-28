News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » SEE: Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri

SEE: Neeraj Chopra receives Padma Shri

Source: PTI
March 28, 2022 20:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Neeraj Chopra

Photographs: Kind courtesy President of India/Twitter

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Monday received the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian award.

 

The 24-year-old javelin thrower received the prestigious award from President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan during a ceremony.

 

Video: Kind courtesy ANI/Twitter

Pramod Bhagat

Paralympic gold medallist in badminton Pramod Bhagat was also conferred with the honour alongside Chopra.

Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in a track and field event in the Games' history.

He also became only the second Indian to win an individual Olympic gold after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

The 33-year-old Bhagat also became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para badminton, which made its debut at the Paralympics last year.

Bhagat, who had contracted polio when he was 4 years old, won the gold in the men's singles SL3 class. 

Sumit Antil

Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil also received the prestigious Padma Shri award in the field of sports.

Athlete Sumit Antil brought home a gold medal for India by throwing a javelin in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Antil registered a staggering record in the men's javelin throw as he not only won the gold medal but broke his own personal world record thrice in the finals with 68.55 metres. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia's farewell to lovable rogue Warne at MCG
Australia's farewell to lovable rogue Warne at MCG
Azhar-Dada Watch Punjab Slay RCB
Azhar-Dada Watch Punjab Slay RCB
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
SEE: Bhuvi with his little princess
Gill's Catch Of The Match
Gill's Catch Of The Match
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
Muslim law board moves SC against hijab verdict
Job aspirants protest over exam irregularities in MP
Job aspirants protest over exam irregularities in MP
Banknote manufacturing: RBI for 100% self-sufficiency
Banknote manufacturing: RBI for 100% self-sufficiency

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

No Deepika in Asiad squad for first time since 2010

No Deepika in Asiad squad for first time since 2010

Ness Wadia wants to get into women's IPL

Ness Wadia wants to get into women's IPL

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances