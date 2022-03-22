When Yoga Guru Swami Sivananda did pranam to Modi

On Monday night, when President Ram Nath Kovind presented the Padma awards at a civil investiture ceremony in the Darbar Hall of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the loudest applause was reserved for Swami Sivananda, the 125-year-old yoga guru who walked barefoot to receive the Padma Shri -- after prostrating before Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi and President Kovind.

Swami Sivananda -- not to be confused with the namesake from Rishikesh who attained samadhi in 1963 and in whose memory a string of yoga ashrams have been established around the world -- was born in 1896 in Sylhet district in undivided India, and attributes his longevity and good health to the practice of yoga, oil-free boiled diet and service to mankind.

Born to parents who begged for a living, Swami Sivananda came under the care of Guru Omkarananda Goswami at Nabadwip in West Bengal after losing his parents early. He received training in yoga and spiritual education, along with regular schooling, at the ashram.

'The world is my home, its people are my fathers and mothers, to love and serve them is my religion' -- this has been his belief, says a Rashtrapati Bhavan document on the Padma awardees, and 'he is chasing that mission till today to serve the underprivileged in different parts of the country -- in North East India, at Varanasi, Puri, Haridwar, Nabadwip and so on.'

The document added that for the last 50 years, 'Swami Sivananda has been serving 400-600 leprosy-affected beggars with dignity at Puri by personally meeting them at their hutments.'

'He perceives them as living God and serves them with the best available items. He arranges different materials like food items, fruits, clothes, winter garments, blankets, mosquito nets, cooking utensils based on their expressed need.'

Several awards have been conferred on him for his service, including the Yoga Ratna in 2019, the Basundhara Ratan Award for his contribution to society, and many others.

He has also been observed by hospitals for the structural and functional status of his vital organs and systems to observe his lifestyle. He was also the oldest in the country, if not the world, to be immunised against Covid, which he underwent to spread the message of vaccination among his followers.

No wonder Rashtrapati Bhavan's Darbar Hall resounded with applause as Swami Sivananda, clad in a white kurta and dhoti, walked slowly to receive his Padma Shri.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the award ceremony.

IMAGE: Yoga guru Swami Sivananda prostrates before Prime Minister Modi before receiving the Padma Shri.

IMAGE: Modi bows in acknowledgement to Swami Sivananda.

IMAGE: Swami Sivananda does the Panchanga Pranam before receiving the Padma Shri.

IMAGE: Swami Sivananda does pranam to President Kovind, who is overwhelmed by the gesture.

IMAGE: President Kovind presents the Padma Shri to Swami Sivananda.

