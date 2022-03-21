News
Padma Awards: Late Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi honoured

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
March 21, 2022 21:06 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma awards to recipients at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the Padma Bhushan awardees were senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of public affairs and trade and industry, respectively.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, was posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the top dignitaries present at the function.

This year, eight eminent individuals are being given Padma Bhushan and 54 are being conferred with Padma Shri awards, besides the two Padma Vibhushan recipients.

 

Daughters of CDS General Bipin Rawat receive his Padma Vibhushan award. Rawat died in a helicopter crash in December last year. General Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other defence force personnel had also died in the helicopter crash. Photographs: Rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad gets Padma Bhushan for Public Affairs.

Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla gets Padma Bhushan in the field of public affairs and trade and industry.

Former Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Rajiv Mehrishi receives Padma Bhushan in the field of Civil Services.
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
