Padma Awards: Late Gen Rawat, Ghulam Nabi honoured

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday conferred Padma awards to recipients at a civil investiture ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Among the Padma Bhushan awardees were senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and Serum Institute of India chairman Cyrus Poonawalla in the field of public affairs and trade and industry, respectively.
India's first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, who died in a helicopter crash in December last year, was posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan.
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were among the top dignitaries present at the function.
This year, eight eminent individuals are being given Padma Bhushan and 54 are being conferred with Padma Shri awards, besides the two Padma Vibhushan recipients.