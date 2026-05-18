MSEDCL Technician Arrested For Accepting Bribe

An electricity technician in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a farmer in exchange for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points MSEDCL technician arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The technician sought the bribe from a farmer for a solar pump survey.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap to catch the accused.

The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technician was held on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Krishna Ashruba Palavde (33), posted at MSEDCL Telgaon Sub-Division, sought the bribe from a farmer for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme, the official added.

Legal Action Taken

"After the complainant approached ACB, a trap was laid in which Palavde was held. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.