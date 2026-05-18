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Home  » News » MSEDCL Technician Arrested For Accepting Bribe

MSEDCL Technician Arrested For Accepting Bribe

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 20:53 IST

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An electricity technician in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a farmer in exchange for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points

  • MSEDCL technician arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
  • The technician sought the bribe from a farmer for a solar pump survey.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap to catch the accused.
  • The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technician was held on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

Details of the Bribery Case

Krishna Ashruba Palavde (33), posted at MSEDCL Telgaon Sub-Division, sought the bribe from a farmer for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme, the official added.

 

Legal Action Taken

"After the complainant approached ACB, a trap was laid in which Palavde was held. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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