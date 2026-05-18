MSEDCL Technician Arrested For Accepting Bribe

An electricity technician in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe from a farmer in exchange for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme.
Key Points
- MSEDCL technician arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe.
- The technician sought the bribe from a farmer for a solar pump survey.
- The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap to catch the accused.
- The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) technician was held on Monday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.
Details of the Bribery Case
Krishna Ashruba Palavde (33), posted at MSEDCL Telgaon Sub-Division, sought the bribe from a farmer for conducting a survey related to a solar agricultural pump scheme, the official added.
Legal Action Taken
"After the complainant approached ACB, a trap was laid in which Palavde was held. He has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act," the official said.