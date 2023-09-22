News
Mr Zelenskyy Goes To Washington

Mr Zelenskyy Goes To Washington

By REDIFF NEWS
September 22, 2023 12:55 IST
On Thursday, September 21, 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a second trip to Washington, DC since Russia invaded his country on February 24, 2022.

The visit came as United States President Joe Biden's request to the US Congress for an additional $24 billion for Ukraine's military and humanitarian needs hangs in the balance.

The Biden administration announce $325 million on Thursday in what's known as presidential drawdown assistance for Ukraine.

 

IMAGE: Biden embraces Zelenskyy in the Oval Office. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Zelenskyy to the White House. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska accompanied her husband. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy listens to Biden's opening remarks before their meeting in the Oval Office. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy walk through the colonnade to the Oval Office. Photograph: Jim Watson/Pool via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Biden and Zelenskyy meet in the East Room of the White House, here and below. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy is escorted by US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, right, as he departs after a meeting with members of the Senate on a visit to the US Capitol. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Zelenskyy is escorted by Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries as he arrives to meet privately with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other Congressional leaders. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

 

IMAGE: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, right, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A Milley, left, Zelenskyy and Olena at a wreath laying ceremony at the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Arlington, Virginia. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
