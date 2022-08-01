News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 01, 2022 09:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Relatives of the defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol demand that Russia be recognised as a State sponsor of terrorism after allegedly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.

 

IMAGE: Diana, 4, an Azov defender's daughter, at the rally. All Photographs: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Relatives at the rally.

 

IMAGE: The protestors want Russia to be declared a terrorist State.

 

IMAGE: A man wearing a Ukrainian flag speaks at the rally.

 

IMAGE: The protestors demand urgent action against Russia.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Yuliana, an Azov defender's girlfriend, at the rally.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Wheat Exports: Zelenskyy Gets Odesa Ready
Wheat Exports: Zelenskyy Gets Odesa Ready
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Why Are Ukrainians Messaging Russians?
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
Ukraine: Students Write To Soldiers
FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint by woman witness
FIR against Sanjay Raut on complaint by woman witness
PIX: New era beckons England Lionesses after Euro glory
PIX: New era beckons England Lionesses after Euro glory
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
Sisterhood put aside as India thump Pakistan at CWG
ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash
ED arrests Sanjay Raut, seizes Rs 11.5 lakh in cash
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

How Many More Ukrainians Must Die?

Ukraine, Museum Of War

Ukraine, Museum Of War

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances