Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

Relatives of the defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol demand that Russia be recognised as a State sponsor of terrorism after allegedly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
IMAGE: Diana, 4, an Azov defender's daughter, at the rally. All Photographs: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters
IMAGE: Relatives at the rally.
IMAGE: The protestors want Russia to be declared a terrorist State.
IMAGE: A man wearing a Ukrainian flag speaks at the rally.
IMAGE: The protestors demand urgent action against Russia.
IMAGE: Yuliana, an Azov defender's girlfriend, at the rally.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com