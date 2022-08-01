Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

Relatives of the defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol demand that Russia be recognised as a State sponsor of terrorism after allegedly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.

IMAGE: Diana, 4, an Azov defender's daughter, at the rally. All Photographs: Valentyn Ogirenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Relatives at the rally.

IMAGE: The protestors want Russia to be declared a terrorist State.

IMAGE: A man wearing a Ukrainian flag speaks at the rally.

IMAGE: The protestors demand urgent action against Russia.

IMAGE: Yuliana, an Azov defender's girlfriend, at the rally.

