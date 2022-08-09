News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ukraine: How Much More Will Putin Destroy?

Ukraine: How Much More Will Putin Destroy?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 09, 2022 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Latest glimpses form the Ukrainian warzone.

 

IMAGE: A resident stands in front of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Police officers check the documents of a civilian during a night patrol after curfew in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A resident removes broken glass from a window of his damaged apartment following a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Locals load their belongings on a van as they move from their house following a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukranian soldier inside a tank in Kharkiv is ready to fire. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier's weapong is seen on a car bonnet painted with tanks in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Local residents fill up canisters with clean water in Sloviansk. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A man extinguishes a fire following shelling in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/screengrab/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Smoke rises above buildings during sunset in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A warehouse damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
She Survived The Nazis. Can She Survive Putin?
She Survived The Nazis. Can She Survive Putin?
Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?
Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?
Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction
Vladimir Shocked At Putin's Destruction
Sameera Reddy LOVES Her Curves
Sameera Reddy LOVES Her Curves
Grandma's Recipe: Ammaji's Mahi Bhindi
Grandma's Recipe: Ammaji's Mahi Bhindi
\Who's That With Ashwin?!!
\Who's That With Ashwin?!!
Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv
Endgame for BJP-JDU in Bihar? Nitish to meet Guv
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Starving One Ukraine to Defeat Another

Starving One Ukraine to Defeat Another

Children Take Shots At Putin

Children Take Shots At Putin

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances