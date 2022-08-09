Ukraine: How Much More Will Putin Destroy?

Latest glimpses form the Ukrainian warzone.

IMAGE: A resident stands in front of a building destroyed by a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers check the documents of a civilian during a night patrol after curfew in Kramatorsk. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: A resident removes broken glass from a window of his damaged apartment following a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: Locals load their belongings on a van as they move from their house following a Russian strike in Kostiantynivka. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukranian soldier inside a tank in Kharkiv is ready to fire. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: An Ukrainian soldier's weapong is seen on a car bonnet painted with tanks in Kharkiv. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: Local residents fill up canisters with clean water in Sloviansk. Photograph: Alkis Konstantinidis/Reuters

IMAGE: A man extinguishes a fire following shelling in the Mykolaiv region. Photograph: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/screengrab/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Smoke rises above buildings during sunset in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A warehouse damaged by a Russian strike in Kharkiv. Photograph: Sofiia Gatilova/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com