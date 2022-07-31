Zelenskyy Gets Odesa Ready For Wheat Exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited a Black Sea port as crews prepared terminals to export grain trapped by Russia's five-month-old war.

Russia and Ukraine agreed last week to allow critical food supplies to flow to millions of impoverished people facing hunger worldwide.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine trapped 22 million tonnes of wheat, corn and other grains in the country, with the conflict leaving as many as 47 million people globally at risk of acute hunger, according to the World Food Programme.

Glimpses of the latest from Ukraine. CAUTION, VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED:

IMAGE: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov visit a sea port before restarting grain export in Odesa. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A Ukrainian soldier stands in front of silos of grain at Odesa's Black Sea port as Ukraine awaits a signal from the United Nations and Turkey to commence grain shipments. Photograph: Nacho Doce/Reuters

IMAGE: A sapper of Ukraine's State Emergency Service inspects a wheat field for mines and unexploded shells in the Chernihiv region,. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Rescue personnel work to extinguish a fire in the aftermath of shelling in Donetsk. Photograph: Donestsk Region Police/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Burnt bodies of detainees lie among the debris following the shelling of a pre-trial detention centre in the settlement of Olenivka in Donetsk. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Fragments of US-made HIMARS rockets, according the Russian defence ministry, are shown after the shelling of the pre-trial detention centre in Olenivka. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: A firefighter works at a site of a residential area damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Photograph: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: A police officer walks past the body of a person killed during a Russian military strike in Mykolaiv. Photograph: Mykola Tymchenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the Ukrainian National Guard at a funeral for their brother-in-arm Vitalii Borysiuk, who was killed in a battle against Russian troops in Lviv. Photograph: Pavlo Palamarchuk/Reuters

IMAGE: Pro-Russian troops near Olenivka in the Donetsk region. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy takes a selfie with an injured Ukrainian soldier in a hospital in Odesa. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Another Zelenskyy selfie with an injured soldier in the hospital in Odesa. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy visits injured Ukrainian soldiers in the hospital in Odesa. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuter

IMAGE: A Russian Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft with a Z sign flies over Olenivka. Photograph: Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

IMAGE: Zelenskyy awards an Ukrainian soldier a medal in Odesa. Photograph: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com