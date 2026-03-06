Khandwa Sees Protest Over 'Objectionable' Social Media Post

A controversial social media post ignited protests in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, as demonstrators expressed outrage over perceived insults to religious sentiments, prompting police intervention and multiple arrests.

Key Points A social media post deemed 'objectionable' triggered a protest in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh, due to allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

Police detained the individual responsible for the social media post under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Protesters demanded the death penalty for the accused, leading to police intervention to control the situation.

Cases have been registered against protesters for rioting, stone pelting, and obstructing government work.

An "objectionable" post on social media allegedly hurting religious sentiments triggered an angry protest outside a police station in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint by a local, the police had registered a case against a man at the Moghat Road police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahendra Taranekar said.

The accused, who was immediately detained, had shared an "objectionable" post on social media, allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of the Muslim community, he said.

Protest and Police Response

According to officials, a group of protesters gathered outside the police station premises on Thursday night, demanding the death penalty for the accused, and the police had to use force to control the situation.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Abhinav Barange stated that following the agitation, a case was registered against protesters on charges of stone pelting, rioting, obstructing government work and blocking public roads.

As many as 22 persons have been named in the cse, while other protesters are being identified, he said.