Indore Organisation Burns Effigies of Women Accused of Child Murder

An Indore-based organisation sparked controversy by burning effigies of women accused of child murder during Holika Dahan, leading to a police investigation and raising questions about the nature of the protest.

Key Points An organisation in Indore protested by burning effigies of women accused of child murder during Holika Dahan.

The organisation, 'Paurush', aims to highlight issues related to crimes allegedly committed by women against children.

Police are investigating the event, stating that no permission was granted for a controversial demonstration.

The organisation previously attempted a similar protest involving effigies of women accused of murdering family members, but it was stayed by the High Court.

'Paurush' claims to offer free counselling and legal aid to men in cases related to dowry, domestic violence, and divorce.

A social organisation working for men's welfare in Indore in Madhya Pradesh staged a controversial protest on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan' on Monday, burning pictures of 11 women accused of murdering children.

Police said the event is being investigated.

Ashok Dashora, president of 'Paurush' or People Against Unequal Rules Used to Shelter Harassment told reporters the aim was to highlight the issues related to heinous crimes committed by women against children across the country.

Dashora, also a lawyer, said pictures of 11 women accused of child murder were placed on cow dung cakes and burned during 'Holika Dahan'. He claimed two of these women have been sentenced by lower courts, while cases against the remaining nine are pending in the courts.

Taresh Soni, station house officer of Lasudia police station, told PTI the event is being investigated.

"We did not grant permission to the organisation to hold any controversial demonstration. Appropriate action will be taken after the investigation," he said.

Previous Attempts and Organisation's Activities

Last year, on the occasion of Dussehra, the organisation had announced the burning of effigies bearing the images of 11 women accused of the heinous murder of their husbands, children, or in-laws under the name of 'Surpanakha Dahan'.

However, the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, hearing a petition, put a stay on the proposed event.

Dashora claims his organisation, which has been active for the past 15 years, provides free counselling and legal aid to men in matters related to dowry, domestic violence, maintenance, divorce and child custody.