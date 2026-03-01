Case Filed Over Social Media Posts Maligning Lathmar Holi

Nine social media accounts are facing legal action for allegedly sharing old videos to malign the reputation of the Lathmar Holi festival in Mathura, sparking concerns about misinformation and the festival's portrayal.

A case was registered against nine social media accounts for posting "old videos" to allegedly malign the reputation of Lathmar Holi, an official said.

The annual festival is celebrated in the twin towns of Barsana and Nandgaon in Braj region, and lasts for over a week, ending a few days before the Holi festival.

Police said in a statement that the case was registered under Sections 196(2) and 353(2) of the BNS and under the IT Act at the Barsana police station.

The videos posted apparently showed instances of misbehaviour with women at the celebrations, according to sources.

Police have booked X handles -- Piyush Rai, IMayankofficial, VishalJyotiDev Agrawal, extra2ab, Mamta Rajgarh, Kavish Aziz -- and Instagram handles prayagraj.Vibes, r_nagar_vlogs, and KotaFoodexplorerr.

Police Investigation and Public Appeal

SP (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said, "After an analysis, we found that some old videos were shared by these handles on social media, claiming to be associated with this year's Holi celebration, to get cheap publicity and to spread misinformation."

The police also made an appeal to public not to share any videos without verifying their authenticity.

The SP also said that there was no evidence of harassment of women, and not a single complaint was received.

"As many as 230 cameras were used for surveillance at different places in the district. An Anti-Romeo Squad was deployed along with the police force. We are keeping an eye on every activity," Rawat said, adding that in case of problems, any tourist or devotee may register their complaint with 112 or with any policeman.

The Lathmar Holi celebrates the unique tradition in which women from Barsana playfully chase and hit men from Nandgaon with sticks, with no real intent to harm them.