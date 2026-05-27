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Home  » News » Indore Man Kills Wife Over Affair, Then Dies By Suicide; Lover Ends Life

Indore Man Kills Wife Over Affair, Then Dies By Suicide; Lover Ends Life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 12:50 IST

In a tragic turn of events, an Indore man killed his wife over an alleged extramarital affair before taking his own life, leading the woman's alleged lover to also commit suicide.

Key Points

  • An Indore man allegedly killed his wife after a dispute over her extramarital affair.
  • The husband then committed suicide by consuming poison, according to police reports.
  • A suicide note revealed the husband's accusations against his wife's alleged lover.
  • Upon hearing of the couple's deaths, the woman's alleged lover also died by suicide in Khandwa district.
  • Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding all three deaths in Indore and Khandwa.

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and died by suicide over her extramarital affair in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, triggering a chain of events where the woman's paramour also ended his life, police said on Monday.

A man strangled his 28-year-old wife at their home in Indore city's Hira Nagar area on Sunday, allegedly following a dispute over her extramarital affair, and then committed suicide by consuming poison, an official said.

 

Suicide Note Reveals Allegations

He said that in a suicide note recovered from the scene, the husband alleged that a man living in Pithampur had seduced his wife, established physical relations with her and had threatened to circulate private photos of her on social media.

The note further claimed that despite repeated pleas and persuasion to stay away, the woman's paramour refused to back down.

Lover's Reaction and Death

The deceased woman's alleged lover panicked upon receiving news of the couple's deaths on Sunday and rushed to his native village in the neighbouring Khandwa district, Hiraj Nagar police station in-charge Sushil Patel told PTI.

After reaching his village, the man consumed a poisonous substance and was rushed to the Khandwa district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, he said.

Police Investigation Underway

A probe is underway into the three deaths, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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