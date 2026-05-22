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Home  » News » HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team

HC allows 2nd autopsy on Twisha Sharma by AIIMS team

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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Last updated on: May 22, 2026 16:41 IST

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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a second autopsy in the dowry death case of Twisha Sharma, a Noida woman, after her family alleged harassment and discrepancies in the initial postmortem report.

HC allows second autopsy in Twisha Sharma case

Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court permits a second postmortem for Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died due to dowry harassment.
  • The family sought a second autopsy due to discrepancies in the initial postmortem report conducted at AIIMS Bhopal.
  • The High Court has directed the state government to arrange for a team of doctors from AIIMS Delhi to conduct the autopsy.
  • An FIR has been registered against Twisha Sharma's husband and mother-in-law under the Dowry Prohibition Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday permitted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, her family members said.

The HC has allowed the petition filed by Twisha's father Navnidhi Sharma, their lawyer Ankur Pandey told PTI.

 

He said the high court has directed the state government to make arrangements for a team of doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to be flown to Bhopal.

The family approached the high court two days after a lower court turned down their plea for a second autopsy.

Twisha was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

While her postmortem was done at AIIMS Bhopal, her family had sought a second autopsy, citing discrepancies.

Lower Court Rejection and Concerns

Two days ago, Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal rejected the family's plea, stating that the conscience of the court must be satisfied to order a re-postmortem. Minor infractions of procedure will not impel the court to order a second autopsy, the magistrate had noted.

The lower court also observed that the body was currently kept in the AIIMS Bhopal mortuary at -4 degrees Celsius, but required -80 degrees for longer preservation, a facility unavailable anywhere in the city.

Legal Action and Investigation

Following Twisha's death, police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming her husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh.

Police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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