Trailer Truck Collision Claims Motorcyclist's Life in Sultanpur

A motorcyclist tragically died in Sultanpur after a collision with a trailer truck on the Lucknow-Ballia highway, prompting a police investigation into the fatal road accident.

Key Points Devesh Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur Namazgarh village, died in a road accident on the Lucknow-Ballia highway.

The motorcyclist was struck by a trailer truck near Padarthpur Upadhyay in Sultanpur.

Police have initiated an investigation and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

The victim's identity was confirmed using an Aadhaar card found at the scene.

A motorcyclist died after he was hit by a trailer truck on the Lucknow-Ballia highway here on Wednesday evening, police said.

Station House Officer, Kadipur, Shyam Sundar, said the deceased has been identified as Devesh Kumar, a resident of Gopalpur Namazgarh village.

The SHO said Kumar was on his way to Sultanpur when the trailer truck coming from the opposite direction hit his motorcycle near a turn at Padarthpur Upadhyay, causing him to fall on the road. The truck ran over Kumar, killing him on the spot.

After receiving information about the incident from locals, police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, Sundar said.

Police said the identity of the deceased was confirmed through an Aadhaar card found in his pocket.