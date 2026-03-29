Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths

A tragic motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala, resulted in the deaths of two young men after a collision with a tanker lorry, prompting a police investigation.
Key Points
- Two young men, Sachin P Satheesh and Ayan P Jayan, died in a motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala.
- The fatal collision occurred near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry.
- Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
- The victims were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.
Two youth were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry here on Sunday, police said.
The deceased were identified as Sachin P Satheesh (23) and Ayan P Jayan (23), both natives of Padinjarekkara.
According to police, the accident occurred early in the morning near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu, when the two were travelling on a motorcycle and collided with a tanker lorry.
The injured were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.