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Home  » News » Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths

Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 29, 2026 23:01 IST

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A tragic motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala, resulted in the deaths of two young men after a collision with a tanker lorry, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Two young men, Sachin P Satheesh and Ayan P Jayan, died in a motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala.
  • The fatal collision occurred near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry.
  • Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.
  • The victims were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Two youth were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin P Satheesh (23) and Ayan P Jayan (23), both natives of Padinjarekkara.

 

According to police, the accident occurred early in the morning near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu, when the two were travelling on a motorcycle and collided with a tanker lorry.

The injured were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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