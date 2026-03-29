Motorcycle Collision in Kerala Claims Lives of Two Youths

A tragic motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala, resulted in the deaths of two young men after a collision with a tanker lorry, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points Two young men, Sachin P Satheesh and Ayan P Jayan, died in a motorcycle accident in Kottayam, Kerala.

The fatal collision occurred near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The victims were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital but succumbed to their injuries.

Two youth were killed when their motorcycle collided with a tanker lorry here on Sunday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sachin P Satheesh (23) and Ayan P Jayan (23), both natives of Padinjarekkara.

According to police, the accident occurred early in the morning near Thottamvalavu Junction in Thalayolaparambu, when the two were travelling on a motorcycle and collided with a tanker lorry.

The injured were rushed to Kottayam Medical College Hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.