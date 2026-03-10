Speeding Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Katni District

A tragic car and motorcycle collision in Katni, Madhya Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of four people and serious injuries to five others, highlighting the dangers of speeding and the need for increased road safety measures.

Four persons were killed and five others suffered serious injuries when a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said.

The incident occurred on the Jagatpur-Umaria road at around 11.30 pm on Monday.

Four men were riding a motorcycle when a speeding car collided head-on with the two-wheeler, Barwara police station in-charge KK Patel said.

After hearing the loud collision sound, locals and passersby gathered at the spot. The accident resulted in a huge traffic jam and chaos on the road, eyewitnesses said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and rushed the four motorbike riders to the Barwara Community Health Centre, where doctors declared them dead, Patel said.

The deceased have been identified as Dhirendra Singh (18), Ramkishore Singh (26), Ramdas Singh (18) and Indrabhan Singh (25), residents of different villages in Umaria district.

According to their family members, Ramkishore, Ramdas, and Indrabhan were labourers and had returned from Maharashtra after work on Monday. Dhirendra had gone to Katni railway station on his motorcycle to pick them up, and the accident occurred while they were returning home.

Five car occupants also sustained serious injuries in the accident. After being provided first aid, they were referred to the district hospital for treatment, the police official said.

The police have registered a case against the car driver.

The bodies have been sent to a government hospital in Barwara for a post-mortem.