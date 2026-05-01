Mother's final embrace: Woman's body found clutching her child in Bargi tragedy

In a tragic incident, a mother and child were found embraced in the wreckage of a cruise boat that capsized in Bargi Dam, Madhya Pradesh, underscoring the devastating consequences of the accident.

IMAGE: Bodies of a woman and her child tied together in one life jacket retrieved from the reservoir at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur after a cruise boat capsized on Thursday night. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points Nine people died after a cruise boat capsized in Bargi Dam, Jabalpur, due to a sudden storm.

A diving team found the body of a woman still embracing her child inside the submerged vessel.

Rescuers faced challenging conditions including limited space, broken structures, and low visibility.

The paramilitary diving team recovered five bodies from the reservoir, including one child and four adults.

In a heart-wrenching discovery that moved seasoned rescuers, a diving team of a paramilitary force found the body of a woman who was onboard the ill-fated cruise boat that capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam still clutching her child in a final, tight embrace.

Challenging Rescue Operation in Bargi Dam

The Agra-based diving team described the challenging conditions inside the submerged vessel, where limited space and jagged iron rods forced rescuers to use hammers to create narrow openings, with one diver almost getting trapped.

As many as nine people have died, and 22 have been rescued after a cruise boat overturned and sank in Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district following a sudden storm on Thursday evening, officials said.

Divers Moved by Tragic Scene

"We initially encountered difficulty retrieving the body of a woman from the wreckage. We then discovered that she was holding her child tightly, and it was difficult to separate them. Our team was deeply moved by the scene," one of the divers told PTI Videos.

He said that the conditions were extremely challenging, with the limited space, broken structures, and low visibility hampering the rescue operation.

Perilous Conditions Hampered Rescue Efforts

Another member of the rescue team from Agra said that the visibility inside was extremely poor, and the team kept encountering broken structures and iron rods that snagged their equipment.

In some places, the team had to squeeze through narrow openings to conduct the search, he said, adding that at one point, a diver got trapped and had to be rescued.

According to the rescuers, the operation had become perilous, as the boat's structure had completely collapsed on both sides, with internal grilles making the pathways dangerously narrow.

Despite these hurdles, the paramilitary team has so far recovered five bodies from the murky depths of the reservoir, including one child and four adults.