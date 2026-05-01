MP cruise tragedy: Toll rises to 9, few still missing

A tragic cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, has claimed nine lives after a sudden storm caused the vessel to capsize, prompting extensive rescue efforts.

IMAGE: Search and rescue operations underway at Bargi Dam, in Jabalpur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The death toll in the Bargi Dam cruise boat accident has reached nine.

A cruise boat with 31 people onboard overturned due to a sudden storm in the Bargi Dam reservoir.

Rescue operations are underway involving the Army, NDRF, and SDRF to find missing tourists.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the Bargi Dam cruise boat tragedy.

Sixteen people have been rescued from the Bargi Dam after the cruise boat capsized.

The death toll in the Bargi Dam tragedy rose to nine on Friday, as rescuers recovered the bodies of three more persons who were on the cruise boat that overturned in the reservoir in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

Talking to PTI Videos, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Minister Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi said that some tourists were still missing and that an operation was in full swing to trace them.

Investigation Launched into Bargi Dam Accident

After the rescue operation, a probe will be conducted, and stern action will be taken against those found guilty of the unfortunate tragedy, he said.

A cruise boat with 29 passengers and two crew members onboard overturned in the Bargi Dam after encountering a sudden storm on Thursday evening, officials said.

Rescue Efforts Continue at Bargi Dam

The toll in the accident has risen to nine as five more bodies have been recovered, while 16 persons have been rescued so far, they said.

The Bargi Dam has been constructed on the river Narmada in Jabalpur district.

Multi-Agency Response to Cruise Boat Tragedy

A search and rescue operation for the missing passengers continued overnight with teams from the Army, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force joining in, State Public Works Department Minister Rakesh Singh said.

Hydraulic cranes are being used to pull out the cruise boat from the water body, he said.

According to eyewitnesses, strong winds made the water choppy, prompting many on board to raise an alarm and ask the crew to take the boat back to the banks.

However, the crew was unable to hear these shouts, and the boat drifted and then overturned, they said, adding that some locals rescued a few passengers wearing life jackets with the help of a rope.

-- with ANI inputs