A Tragedy On The Jhelum

Six people perished when a boat carrying school going children and their parents capsised in the Jhelum river at Gandbal Batwara in Srinagar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The boat was ferrying seven children and eight adults.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A school bag recovered from the river.

IMAGE: Rescue teams search for survivors, here and below.

IMAGE: Belonging of the children are checked for their identity.

IMAGE: The salvaged outboard engine of the capsised boat.

IMAGE: A life jacket recovered from the scene.

IMAGE: Locals help the rescue teams.

IMAGE: Locals watch the rescue operation.

IMAGE: Family members of the victims weep.

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers return to the shore after the search operations.

IMAGE: The funeral procession of the deceased.

IMAGE: Thousands attend the funeral procession.

IMAGE: People offer Janaja Namaz (funeral prayers) for the victims.

IMAGE: Family members of the victims console each other.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com