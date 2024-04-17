News
Rediff.com  » News » A Tragedy On The Jhelum

A Tragedy On The Jhelum

By UMAR GANIE
April 17, 2024 10:18 IST
Six people perished when a boat carrying school going children and their parents capsised in the Jhelum river at Gandbal Batwara in Srinagar on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

The boat was ferrying seven children and eight adults.

 

IMAGE: A school bag recovered from the river. All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rescue teams search for survivors, here and below.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Belonging of the children are checked for their identity.

 

IMAGE: The salvaged outboard engine of the capsised boat.

 

IMAGE: A life jacket recovered from the scene.

 

IMAGE: Locals help the rescue teams.

 

IMAGE: Locals watch the rescue operation.

 

IMAGE: Family members of the victims weep.

 

IMAGE: Indian Army soldiers return to the shore after the search operations.

 

IMAGE: The funeral procession of the deceased.

 

IMAGE: Thousands attend the funeral procession.

 

IMAGE: People offer Janaja Namaz (funeral prayers) for the victims.

 

IMAGE: Family members of the victims console each other.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

