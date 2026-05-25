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'Mohammad Deepak' asked to vacate gym over unpaid rent, plans to relocate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
3 Minutes Read

May 25, 2026 23:44 IST

On January 26, Deepak confronted Bajrang Dal members who were demanding that a 70-year-old shop owner, Vakil Ahmed, change the name of his shop, 'Baba' clothing store, on Patel Marg.

Mohammad Deepak asked to vacate gym

IMAGE: Deepak Kumar of Kotdwar. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • 'Mohammad Deepak' says financial distress may force him to shut his gym and leave Kotdwar.
  • He came into the spotlight after backing a Muslim shopkeeper against Bajrang Dal protests.
  • Deepak said he has not paid rent for four months and may sell gym equipment.
  • He alleged BJP and Bajrang Dal workers were discouraging clients from joining his gym.
  • Police said no formal complaint has been received so far.

Deepak Kumar, popularly known as 'Mohammad Deepak', has said he may have to vacate his gym and move out of Kotdwar due to a financial crunch that has spiralled ever since he stood up against the harassment of a Muslim shopkeeper.

The 42-year-old operator of 'Hulk' gym said his landlord has given him an ultimatum over four months of unpaid rent.

Landlord Has Given Ultimatum: Deepak

He said he did not know if 'external entities pressured the landlord' to force his eviction.

 

"My landlord has given an ultimatum since I could not pay the rent for the last four months. I now think of selling the equipment and moving out of the city to take up a job," Deepak told PTI.

Deepak Stood Up to Bajrang Dal Workers

On January 26, Deepak confronted Bajrang Dal members who were demanding that a 70-year-old shop owner, Vakil Ahmed, change the name of his shop, 'Baba' clothing store, on Patel Marg.

Deepak identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak' when asked his name in solidarity with the Muslim shopkeeper.

On January 31, a bigger crowd gathered outside the clothes shop and Kumar's gym, blocked the road and raised slogans.

The police registered three separate FIRs in connection with the incidents.

Gym Struggling Amid Controversy

Deepak said that his gym currently has 60 to 65 members and that this turnout fails to cover operational expenses.

"The monthly rent for the premises stands at Rs 40,000," he said.

He said that any ramp-up in the membership is unlikely, considering the hot weather and ongoing controversies.

Deepak alleged that workers from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal target his clients.

"These activists visit the homes of gym members whose parents affiliate with the BJP to discourage them from coming to the gym," he said.

"This targeted campaign has severely destabilised my business," he added.

Kotdwar Station House Officer Pradeep Negi said the police had not received any complaint so far.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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