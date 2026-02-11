From 150 to 15: 'Mohammad' Deepak's gym sees sharp decline

Deepak Kumar said his business has collapsed since he confronted Bajrang Dal activists protesting against a garment shop named 'Baba' and identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak'.

The dispute began when Bajrang Dal activists protested outside a clothing store named 'Baba', leading to clashes and police intervention.

Tensions escalated after a video by the Hindu Raksha Dal threatened action against the gym owner, prompting increased vigilance by local authorities.

The 'Hulk' gym in Uttarakhand's Kotdwara, once a bustling hub with over 150 members, has been deserted by all but a dozen regulars following a heated row over a shop name.

He said the ongoing tension has made his livelihood a casualty of the dispute.

"Earlier, over 150 people used to train at my gym. Since this dispute began, the headcount has dwindled to just 12 or 15," Kumar told PTI, adding that regulars are staying away to avoid the friction.

"Earlier, over 150 people used to train at my gym. Since this dispute began, the headcount has dwindled to just 12 or 15," Kumar told PTI, adding that regulars are staying away to avoid the friction.

Clash Over Shop Name

On January 26 when Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the 'Baba' clothing store on Patel Marg in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the name of the shop. During the protest, clashes broke out between the activists, shop owner Vakil Ahmed, and his son's friend Deepak Kumar, after which Kumar, identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, forced the protesters to retreat.

On January 31, a larger group of activists again gathered outside Ahmed's shop and Kumar's gym, blocked the road and shouted slogans. However, police intervention prevented escalation. Three separate FIRs have been filed in connection with the incidents.

Threats and Police Intervention

Fresh concerns have emerged following a viral video by the Hindu Raksha Dal, in which a man could be seen threatening to march to Kotdwara on February 12 to "teach Deepak a lesson". Local authorities have maintained a strict vigil on the matter to prevent further escalation.

Kotdwara Additional Superintendent of Police, Chandra Mohan Singh, said no one will be permitted to disturb peace or law and order in the town. He warned that any element trying to incite trouble would be dealt with sternly.