Gym owner Mohammed Deepak turns down Rs 2 lakh reward

IMAGE: Mohammed Deepak. Photograph: Courtesy, ZubairChowdhary /X

Kumar defended a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper, Vakil Ahmed, whose store was targeted by activists due to its name.

Kumar's act of defiance, including declaring his name as 'Mohammed Deepak,' went viral, earning him praise from leaders like Rahul Gandhi.

The Jharkhand government offered Kumar a Rs 2 lakh award, which he declined, suggesting it be given to someone in need.

Police have increased security measures in Kotdwar to prevent any disturbances following the incident.

Thrust into the national limelight for taking on Bajrang Dal activists putting pressure on a 70-year-old to change the name of his shop, 'Mohammed Deepak' says the fame is most unexpected, and he doesn't want the Rs 2 lakh award given to him by the Jharkhand government.

"Give it to someone in need," the 42-year-old gym owner, Deepak Kumar, told PTI after he became the subject of headlines and a social media celebrity.

Kumar recalled the incident of January 28 when Bajrang Dal activists gathered outside the Patel Marg clothing store named "Baba," to pressure shop owner Vakil Ahmed (70) to change its name.

"There was some pushing and shoving. During this, a man asked my name. I burst out angrily that my name was 'Mohammed Deepak'," he said.

'Had no idea it would escalate this far'

Kumar, however, said he had no idea that it would "escalate this far." On January 31, some Bajrang Dal members gathered outside the shop to protest and raise slogans demanding his arrest, accusing him of posting controversial content online.

While two cases were filed against the protesters, the police had also filed an FIR against Kumar.

“My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

In Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, Deepak Kumar, a Hindu, stood like a wall to protect a Muslim shopkeeper from a mob.

No slogans. No fear. Just pure courage and humanity.

This is the real India unity over hate, conscience over communalism.

— Zubair chowdhary (@ZubairChowdhary) January 30, 2026

A video of Kumar coming to the defence of the Muslim shopkeeper has been widely circulated which is catapulted him to celebrity status online. Various leaders, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, praised his actions and have called him a "hero".

'No affiliation with any party'

Kumar said he appreciated the support from former Congress cabinet ministers Surendra Singh Negi and Harak Singh Rawat.

He however clarified that he has no affiliation with any political party when asked about his pictures with local Congress leaders.

Kumar said that he got to know about the reward of Rs 2 lakh announced by Jharkhand Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari through social media.

"Rs 2 lakh is a huge amount, but if the minister gives this amount to a disabled person or any other needy person, it will be really commendable," he said.

Increased Security Measures

The police administration has been on high alert.

According to officials, the situation is being closely monitored, and police have been deployed as a precautionary measure at Deepak Kumar's gym and other sensitive locations.

Apart from this, intensive checking of vehicles is being done at the Kaudiya border adjoining the Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, so that no anti-social element can enter Kotdwar and the atmosphere is not spoiled.

