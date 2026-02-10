HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man offered money to kill 'Mohammad Deepak' to gain followers

Man offered money to kill 'Mohammad Deepak' to gain followers

February 10, 2026 09:52 IST

Kumar came into the national limelight after confronting Bajrang Dal activists who had gathered outside a clothing store to pressure its owner to change the shop's name. During the incident, Kumar allegedly identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak', following which the protesters dispersed.

IMAGE: Kotdwar gym owner 'Mohammad' Deepak Kumar. Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Police identified the person who allegedly offered a Rs 2 lakh reward for the killing of gym owner 'Mohammad' Deepak Kumar.
  • The accused claimed he posted the reward offer on social media to increase his follower count and gain online visibility.
  • Deepak Kumar gained attention after confronting Bajrang Dal activists protesting a shop's name.
  • An SIT is investigating the Bajrang Dal protests outside the shop and gym, identifying participants through videos and photographs.
  • Tensions arose after Bajrang Dal activists protested outside a clothing store, demanding the owner change the shop's name, leading to clashes involving Deepak Kumar.

Police have identified the man who allegedly offered a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the killing of gym owner Deepak Kumar, popularly known as 'Mohammad Deepak', in connection with a shop name dispute in Kotdwar, Uttarakhand, an official said on Monday.

The accused, Utkarsh Kumar Singh, a resident of Motihari in Bihar, told police that he had posted the message on social media merely to increase his follower count, the official said.

 

Kumar came into the national limelight after confronting Bajrang Dal activists who had gathered outside a clothing store to pressure its owner to change the shop's name. During the incident, Kumar allegedly identified himself as 'Mohammad Deepak', following which the protesters dispersed.

Police said Kumar had lodged a complaint at Kotdwar Police Station on Sunday, alleging that an unknown person was offering a Rs 2 lakh reward on social media for his killing.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, police registered a case against the unidentified accused under Section 351 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police used technical surveillance and other means to ascertain Singh's identity. With the coordination of Bihar Police, Singh was brought to a police station near his residence for questioning.

During interrogation, Singh allegedly told police that his social media following was not increasing, while Kumar was constantly trending online.

He claimed that he posted the message only to boost the reach and views of his social media channel, and that he had no criminal intent.

Police said necessary legal action is being taken against Singh.

SIT probes Bajrang Dal protests 

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is identifying those involved in the protests outside the shop last month, using videos and photographs obtained from various sources. Of the nearly 40 protesters, around 15 have been identified and notices are being sent to them, police said.

Kotdwar Additional Superintendent of Police Chandra Mohan Singh said the situation in Kotdwar was peaceful and that online platforms were being closely monitored.

There have also been reports of a decline in the number of people visiting Kumar's gym since the Bajrang Dal protest. However, hic sloe friend and Congress leader Vijay Rawat attributed this to the winter season and increased movement of police and media personnel in the area.

On January 26, Bajrang Dal activists protested outside the 'Baba' clothing store on Patel Marg in Kotdwar to pressure its 70-year-old owner, Vakil Ahmed, to change the name of the shop.

During the protest, clashes broke out between the activists, shop owner Vakil Ahmed, and his son's friend Deepak Kumar, after which Kumar, identifying himself as Mohammad Deepak, asked the protesters to leave.

On January 31, a larger group of activists again gathered outside Ahmed's shop and Kumar's gym, blocked the road, and raised slogans. However, police intervention prevented escalation.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
