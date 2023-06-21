News
Modi's Yoga day event at UN creates Guinness World Record

Modi's Yoga day event at UN creates Guinness World Record

By Kumar Rakesh
Last updated on: June 21, 2023 21:03 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Yoga celebration at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday created a Guinness World Record for the participation of people of most nationalities.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauds as India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj shows the Guinness World Records certificate awarded after creating a record for most nationalities in a Yoga session during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Photograph: @MEAIndia/Twitter

Modi, who is on the first leg of his maiden state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, led a historic event at the UN Headquarters here to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by top UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities.

 

The Yoga celebration led by Prime Minister Modi at the UN headquarters created the Guinness World Record for participation of people of most nationalities, officials said.

The prime minister, wearing a customised white yoga T-shirt and trouser, thanked people for coming here from far away to attend the celebration.

"I'm delighted to see you all. And I thank you all for coming. Friends. I'm told that almost every nationality is represented here today," Modi told the gathering.

He was joined by President of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly Csaba Korisi, deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed, and New York City mayor Eric Adams.

Kumar Rakesh
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
