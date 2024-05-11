2 Fun Mango Recipes For Your Mom

We bring you two recipes for splendid mango treats, just in time for Mother's Day. Surprise your mom, either with a delicious dessert or a cocktail and show her how much you love her.

Overflowing with the flavour of fresh mangoes, Chef Kunal Kapoor's Mango Pudding is also a special weekend dessert. Make it in advance and enjoy your no-bake sweet dish with Mum. This recipe is eggless and prepared without gelatin or even agar-agar.

The sweet, tangy Mango Daiquiri, created by Akash Ingle, which is simple to make, will transport your mother to a breezy, tropical destination instantly. It's great for afternoon sipping when you want to unwind with her this Sunday.

Chef Kunal Kapoor's Mango Pudding

Servings: 8

Ingredients

2 cups or 400 gm diced mangoes + extra ½ cup chopped mangoes

½ cup sugar

1 cup milk + extra ¼ cup

¼ cup custard powder (vanilla flavour)

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp oil

Handful pudina or mint leaves, chopped

Pudding mould

Method

Brush a pudding mould lightly with oil.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Combine the diced mangoes, sugar and 1 cup milk in a blender.

Blend to a smooth puree.

Blend to a smooth puree. Transfer the puree into a kadhai or saucepan, over medium heat, and bring it to a boil.

Lower the heat and allow the puree to simmer.

Lower the heat and allow the puree to simmer. Meanwhile, mix the custard powder with the remaining ¼ cup milk.

Stir well.

Stir well. Take the mango puree off the heat and add the custard mixture to it.

Keep stirring the mixture for a few minutes to ensure that there are no lumps.

Keep stirring the mixture for a few minutes to ensure that there are no lumps. Return the mango mixture to the heat and cook over high heat for approximately 15 minutes until it thickens.

Take off heat and add the lemon juice.

Mix well.

Quickly pour the cooked mixture into the greased mould and refrigerate so it sets for at least 4 hours.

After it has chilled sufficiently, take the mould out of the refrigerator and place a plate on top of it.

Holding the plate, flip the mould over and gently tap to loosen the pudding.

Serve cold with the remaining chopped mangoes and mint leaves.

Chef Kunal Kapoor is a restauranteur, author and former host and judge of MasterChef India. He was invited as a guest judge on Season 2 of MasterChef America. This recipe is courtesy Saffola Oils.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai

Akash Ingle's Mango Daiquiri

Serves: 2

Ingredients

90 ml mango juice, preferably fresh

20 gm diced fresh mango

15 ml lime juice

30 ml white rum

15 ml triple sec, optional

Ice cubes

2 martini glasses

To garnish

Long strips of cucumber, rolled

Cherries

Method

Combine the ice cubes, white rum, triple sec, mango juice and the lime juice in a shaker or even a bowl and mix well.

Pour into 2 martini glasses.

Add the diced mango.

Garnish each glass with a rolled slice of cucumber and a cherry placed on a toothpick or stick (please see the pic above).

Serve.

Akash Ingle concocts and serves up cocktails at Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai.