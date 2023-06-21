News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Is That Amish Doing Yoga?

Is That Amish Doing Yoga?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 21, 2023 14:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

International Yoga Day 2023

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami, left, and best selling novelist Amish -- who is also director of the Nehru Centre in Britain -- leads International Day of Yoga celebrations at Trafalgar Square in London. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

International Yoga Day 2023

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh performs yoga on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, here and below.

 

International Yoga Day 2023

 

International Yoga Day 2023

IMAGE: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya with others performs yoga at AIIMS in New Delhi.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right
Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right
Yoga Day event in Surat sets Guinness World Record
Yoga Day event in Surat sets Guinness World Record
SC relief to TN min, surgery performed at pvt hospital
SC relief to TN min, surgery performed at pvt hospital
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
The Divine Journey Of Lord Jagannath
The Divine Journey Of Lord Jagannath
Which Actor Wants To Play Osho?
Which Actor Wants To Play Osho?
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day

Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day

Yoga Day In Kashmir

Yoga Day In Kashmir

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances