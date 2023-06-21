News
Rediff.com  » News » The Ocean Ring Of Yoga

The Ocean Ring Of Yoga

By REDIFF NEWS
June 21, 2023 18:24 IST
Naval ships deployed in the Indian Ocean region are visiting ports of friendly foreign countries and spreading the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam on International Day of Yoga forming an 'Ocean Ring of Yoga', the Indian Navy said on Wednesday.

Yoga day events and activities are being conducted on Indian naval ships, including Kiltan, Chennai, Shivalik, Sunayna, Trishul, Tarkash, Vagir, Sumitra and Brahmaputra -- all of which are deployed in the Indian Ocean Region.

Port calls by Indian naval ships include those at Chattogram in Bangladesh, Safaga in Egypt, Jakarta in Indonesia, Mombasa in Kenya, Toamasina in Madagascar, Muscat in Oman, Colombo in Sri Lanka, Phuket in Thailand and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, where yoga sessions are being organised in accordance with the common yoga protocol.

Nearly 3,500 naval personnel on board 19 Indian Navy ships have travelled more than 35,000 kilometres as ambassadors of yoga in both national and international waters, the Indian Navy has said.

This includes more than 2,400 personnel on 11 naval ships at foreign ports or international waters.

Yoga day celebrations are also being conducted on board ships of several foreign navies in concert with India's overseas missions, involving more than 1,200 foreign navy personnel.

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
