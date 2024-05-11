GT skipper Gill handed hefty fine for slow over-rate

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav celebrates with his Gujarat Titans teammates after dismissing Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad during the IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, on Friday. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has been fined Rs 24 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL match against Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

It was his side's second over-rate offence of the season, and subsequently the rest of the playing 11 members, including the Impact Player, were individually fined either Rs 6 lakh or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser.

On Friday, GT defeated defending champions CSK by 35 runs to stay alive in the IPL.

Gill and B Sai Sudharsan scored hundreds in GT's total of 231 for 3 before restricting CSK to 196 for 8.

The Titans are now eighth on the points table with 10 from 12 matches.

CSK held on to fourth place despite the defeat. They have 12 points from as many games.