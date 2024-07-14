Modiji Blesses Anant-Radhika

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi flanked by newly weds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant and Mukesh and Nita Ambani at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, July 13, 2024. Photographs: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra D Modi on Saturday blessed the newly wed couple Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant after their wedding that was attended by global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians.

Modi arrived at the Ambani family-owned Jio World Convention Centre at the Bandra Kurla Complex in north west Mumbai for the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, PTI reported.

Anant, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani -- Asia's richest man -- and Radhika, a pharmaceutical heiress, touched Modi's feet to seek his blessings.

Modi was received by Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani and was escorted into the venue where celebrities, film stars, cricketers, business tycoons, and politicians had assembled.

The marriage on Friday culminated months of pre-wedding events in India and abroad.

The guests invited for the reception on Saturday were almost similar to the ones who attended the wedding a day before.

The attendees included Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor; cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Former British prime ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson; and Saudi Aramco CEO Amin H Nasser were also on the guest list.

Politicians who attended the wedding included Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, state Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Rashriya Janata Dal founder Lalu Prasad Yadav, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, his wife Dimple Yadav, MP, and Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray.

IMAGE: Modi at the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, here and below. Photograph: Video grab, kind courtesy Anupam Kher/X

Photograph: Video grab, kind courtesy Anupam Kher/X

Photograph: Video grab, kind courtesy Anupam Kher/X

Photograph: Video grab, kind courtesy Anupam Kher/X

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com