CM Sawant trails but BJP looks set to form next govt in Goa

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated the BJP missing the majority mark by a whisker.

IMAGE: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on the campaign trail with Home Minister Amit Shah. Photograph: ANI Photo.

As per the latest trends for all the 40 assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 18 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats. The MGP was ahead in four seats, AAP in two seats, the Goa Revolutionary Party and Goa Forward Party in one each, while Independents were ahead in four seats.

With it looking like no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, the MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said. Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for the deputy CM's post and key portfolios, he added.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was trailing in Sanquelim constituency with the Congress’s Dharmesh Saglani ahead by less than 500 votes, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender or the CM's post, was leading in Valpoi.

The ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power in the coastal state, while the opposition Congress may not get the numbers to avoid a repeat of the 2017 fiasco when it failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.