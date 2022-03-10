News
BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3

BJP leads in 20 Manipur seats, Congress ahead in 3

Source: PTI
March 10, 2022 12:33 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in 20 seats in Manipur, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh leading by a handsome margin of more than 16,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival in Heingang constituency, Election Commission data showed.

IMAGE: People wait outside a polling station to cast their votes, during the repolls in a few Manipur assembly constituencies, March 8, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo.

The Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party, winning 28 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, is currently leading in just three seats, including the Thoubal constituency, where former chief minister O Ibobi Singh is ahead of his BJP rival by 1,225 votes.

 

The National People's Party is leading in seven seats, while the Naga People's Front is ahead in six seats.

The Janata Dal-United was leading in two seats, Kuki People's Alliance and Independents led in two constituencies, according to EC data.

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols, officials said.

Trends were available for 41 constituencies so far. 

Source: PTI
 
