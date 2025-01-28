HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi flags Coldplay tour, pushes concert economy

Modi flags Coldplay tour, pushes concert economy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 28, 2025 15:39 IST

x

Noting the success of the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has immense possibilities in the concert economy and urged the state governments and the private sector to invest in creating the necessary infrastructure and skills for hosting live events.

IMAGE: Chris Martin of Coldplay. Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

Addressing the 'Utkarsh Odisha, Make in Odisha Conclave' in Bhubaneswar's Janata Maidan, he said that in the last 10 years the demand for live events has increased.

 

"A country that has such a rich heritage of music, dance and storytelling and a huge pool of youngsters who are big consumers of concerts, there are many possibilities in the concert economy. You have witnessed that in the last 10 years, the demand and trend for live events have increased. Over the last few days, you must have seen the beautiful pictures of Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This proves that there is a massive scope for concerts in India," he said.

"Big artistes from around the world are attracted to India. I expect the state and the private sector to focus on developing necessary infrastructure and skills for the concert economy," he added.

The PM said that next month, India will host the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time, and showcase the country's creative power to the world.

He emphasised that such events generate revenue and shape perceptions, contributing to the economy's growth.

He also noted that Odisha has immense potential for hosting such events.

Highlighting that India has significant potential for conference tourism, the PM said venues like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in Delhi were becoming major centres for this.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Coldplay Adventure Of A Lifetime
The Coldplay Adventure Of A Lifetime
Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert
Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
'Coldplay Was Magical!'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Miso Tofu Noodle Bowl: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

5 Advantages Of Eating Cashew Daily

webstory image 3

Top 10 Stunning Indian Wedding Venues

VIDEOS

Shiva temple made and managed by Muslims3:18

Shiva temple made and managed by Muslims

Kashmir welcomes migratory birds1:26

Kashmir welcomes migratory birds

The stunning Sanya Malhotra spotted at the airport0:42

The stunning Sanya Malhotra spotted at the airport

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD