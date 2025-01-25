An Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?

Inaya Rautela, who studies at the Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication, Pune, came to Mumbai with her friends for a night they would never forget.

IMAGE: Coldplay performs in Mumbai. Photographs, videos: Kind courtesy Inaya Rautela

The Coldplay concert at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was one of those nights where the energy in the air felt almost magical.

As soon as I walked into the stadium, I could tell it was going to be something special; everyone was super excited, wristbands glowed in unison, fans of all ages were laughing and chatting, waiting for the experience of a lifetime to begin.

When the lights finally went down, the place erupted.

The first few notes of Higher Power started playing and the whole crowd, every single person, was singing along with their arms raised and voices united.

But what really made this night unforgettable were the moments that felt so personal.

It was like Chris Martin was speaking directly to all of us, as if the entire stadium was one big conversation.

At one point, on the big screen, four random fans popped up -- each jumping with excitement.

Chris, being the fun guy he is, picked up on it. He started making up lyrics on the spot, taking cues from their expressions and energy. The crowd went wild and it felt like a shared inside joke that only Coldplay could pull off.

It was such an unexpected, beautiful moment of connection and I’ll never forget the way the entire audience lit up each time he made those little, personal touches.

But the real surprise came when, right before the beat drop of Sky Full Of Stars, Chris paused, looked at the crowd and started talking about cricket.

He told us he’d been following the India versus England match and was absolutely thrilled by how Jasprit Bumrah had knocked England out of the game.

The crowd went nuts, shouting and cheering at the mention of Bumrah, and Chris laughed.

It was such a sweet, unexpected gesture that tied us all together; at the moment it didn't matter if you were a Coldplay fan or a cricket one. The two worlds had united and it felt like Chris was truly part of the Indian vibe.

The rest of the show was a rollercoaster of emotions, with hits like Yellow, The Scientist and Sparks, each song building on the last.

By the time they reached Fix You, the whole stadium was singing together, swaying together… there was something so amazing about that. It felt like everyone in the stadium was experiencing the same emotional high and, for those moments, the world outside didn’t exist.

Leaving the stadium, I couldn’t help but smile.

It hadn't been just a concert; it had been an experience.

Coldplay wasn’t just performing; they were living the moment with us. And that’s what made this concert one for the books.

More glimpses from the concert: