HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 'Coldplay Was Magical!'

'Coldplay Was Magical!'

By RITODHARA BASUTHAKUR
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 21, 2025 15:22 IST

x

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?
Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).
Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Ritodhara Basuthakur, who studies at NIFT, Chennai, and made a special trip to Mumbai to attend the Coldplay concert, had this to say:

Attending the Coldplay concert at the D Y Patil stadium was a magical experience that I'll never forget.

When the sun went down and the stadium started to fill with excited fans, the buzz in the air was something to be felt -- a mix of anticipation and pure joy.

Chris Martin's energy was so infectious and his voice soared through the stadium.

The colourful lights and visuals turned the whole place into a dreamlike wonderland.

The crowd sang Viva La Vida word-for-word along with him and there wasn't a dry eye in sight when they played Fix You -- the collective nostalgia and connection was beautiful.

The highlight for me was Something Just Like This, where the entire stadium's wristbands lit up, creating a stunning sea of colours.

As fireworks filled the night sky, it felt like we'd all just experienced something truly special.

It was more than a concert; it was an emotional journey shared with thousands of strangers, all united by the power of music.

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?
Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).
Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Glimpses from the concert:

Coldplay in Mumbai

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ritodhara Basuthakur

 

Coldplay in Mumbai

 

Coldplay in Mumbai

 

Coldplay in Mumbai

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RITODHARA BASUTHAKUR
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Coldplay's Back! Here's Your Ultimate Concert Guide
Coldplay's Back! Here's Your Ultimate Concert Guide
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Poll: Coldplay Tkts As Shaadi Gift Or...?
Poll: Coldplay Tkts As Shaadi Gift Or...?
When Coldplay's Chris Martin met Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann
When Coldplay's Chris Martin met Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann
In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places
In Mumbai for Coldplay? Must-See Places

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Do You Know Rash Behari Bose?

webstory image 2

10 Beautiful Sushant Quotes

webstory image 3

Want Beautiful Hair? Use Apple Cider Vinegar!

VIDEOS

Flying Past rehearsal is underway at Kartavya Path ahead of R-Day4:55

Flying Past rehearsal is underway at Kartavya Path ahead...

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years1:57

A saint who is standing on one leg for last10 years

Watch: Donald Trump Dances with Military Sword at Inaugural Ball4:47

Watch: Donald Trump Dances with Military Sword at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD