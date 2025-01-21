'Coldplay Was Magical!'

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?

Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).

Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Ritodhara Basuthakur, who studies at NIFT, Chennai, and made a special trip to Mumbai to attend the Coldplay concert, had this to say:

Attending the Coldplay concert at the D Y Patil stadium was a magical experience that I'll never forget.

When the sun went down and the stadium started to fill with excited fans, the buzz in the air was something to be felt -- a mix of anticipation and pure joy.

Chris Martin's energy was so infectious and his voice soared through the stadium.

The colourful lights and visuals turned the whole place into a dreamlike wonderland.

The crowd sang Viva La Vida word-for-word along with him and there wasn't a dry eye in sight when they played Fix You -- the collective nostalgia and connection was beautiful.

The highlight for me was Something Just Like This, where the entire stadium's wristbands lit up, creating a stunning sea of colours.

As fireworks filled the night sky, it felt like we'd all just experienced something truly special.

It was more than a concert; it was an emotional journey shared with thousands of strangers, all united by the power of music.

Glimpses from the concert: