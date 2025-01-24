HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » How I Fell In Love With Coldplay

How I Fell In Love With Coldplay

By KSHAMAYA DANIEL
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 24, 2025 11:46 IST

x

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?
Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).
Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Kshamaya Daniel's candid confessions after the Coldplay concert in Mumbai:

Chis Martin of Coldplay

IMAGE: Chris Martin dazzles his audience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Coldplay in India very quickly became the second shot heard round the world.

Ticket sale queues reached tens of lakhs; concert prep videos and fans' stories clogged up every Instagram feed and even someone like me who doesn't know all the lyrics to Viva La Vida became intrigued.

While I may not be a Coldplay fiend, my fiance most definitely is. That, coupled with the shockwaves that the concert sent out, meant I had to get my hands on a pair of these elusive tickets.

Some weeks, many hopeful messages and one scalper later, I achieved the impossible.

Was it worth it?

Yes.

Will I remember that performance for the rest of my life?

Yes.

Am I now a Coldplay fan?

Yes.

There were a number of things that set Coldplay apart from other performances for me.

Despite having already been on tour for nearly three years now -- their Music Of The Spheres World Tour began in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022 -- the band was energetic and pranced around endlessly despite the sweat we saw rolling down their faces.

They even performed Yellow twice when the crowd uproariously and repeatedly chanted, 'Once more!'

Chris Martin's antics were lovable and pure, leading to an unstoppable smile or chuckle bubbling with you, especially when the fan he chose to sing with him onstage initially refused!

The atmosphere was incredibly positive, powered by fifty thousand and four voices and, of course, green energy.

Last, but not least, the wristbands... Need I say more?

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?
Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).
Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Kshamaya's memories from the concert:

Videos: Kind courtesy Kshamaya Daniel

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
KSHAMAYA DANIEL
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Coldplay Was Magical!'
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Poll: Coldplay Tkts As Shaadi Gift Or...?
Poll: Coldplay Tkts As Shaadi Gift Or...?
PIX: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann
PIX: Coldplay's Chris Martin meets Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann
Ahmedabad Doesn't Sleep. It Eats
Ahmedabad Doesn't Sleep. It Eats

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Girl Who's More Popular Than Shah Rukh Khan

webstory image 2

How To Make Crispy, Hot Pazhampori

webstory image 3

Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launched

VIDEOS

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit0:53

Sharvari Wagh looks HOT in gym outfit

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in Katra4:20

Watch: Farooq Abdullah delivers a devotional lecture in...

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases 4:19

Pune sees surge in rare Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD