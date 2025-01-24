How I Fell In Love With Coldplay

Did you attend the Coldplay concert?

Share your impressions, pictures and videos with us at getahead@rediff.co.in (SUBJECTLINE: Coldplay).

Don't forget to share your Name, What You Do and If You Travelled From Another City To Attend The Concert.

Kshamaya Daniel's candid confessions after the Coldplay concert in Mumbai:

IMAGE: Chris Martin dazzles his audience. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

Coldplay in India very quickly became the second shot heard round the world.

Ticket sale queues reached tens of lakhs; concert prep videos and fans' stories clogged up every Instagram feed and even someone like me who doesn't know all the lyrics to Viva La Vida became intrigued.

While I may not be a Coldplay fiend, my fiance most definitely is. That, coupled with the shockwaves that the concert sent out, meant I had to get my hands on a pair of these elusive tickets.

Some weeks, many hopeful messages and one scalper later, I achieved the impossible.

Was it worth it?

Yes.

Will I remember that performance for the rest of my life?

Yes.

Am I now a Coldplay fan?

Yes.

There were a number of things that set Coldplay apart from other performances for me.

Despite having already been on tour for nearly three years now -- their Music Of The Spheres World Tour began in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022 -- the band was energetic and pranced around endlessly despite the sweat we saw rolling down their faces.

They even performed Yellow twice when the crowd uproariously and repeatedly chanted, 'Once more!'

Chris Martin's antics were lovable and pure, leading to an unstoppable smile or chuckle bubbling with you, especially when the fan he chose to sing with him onstage initially refused!

The atmosphere was incredibly positive, powered by fifty thousand and four voices and, of course, green energy.

Last, but not least, the wristbands... Need I say more?

