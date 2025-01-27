HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » The Coldplay Adventure Of A Lifetime

The Coldplay Adventure Of A Lifetime

By TEEMEER
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 27, 2025 13:15 IST

x

'We had waited for Something Just Like This,' says Teemeer, 'and the experience did not disappoint.'

Coldplay's Chris Martin in Mumbai

IMAGE: Coldplay's Chris Martin performs at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikramaditya Motwane/Instagram

The long-awaited Coldplay concert at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai was pure therapy for the mind, body, and soul.

The band brought in their Magic, and how!

They kicked things off with an electrifying start, stating that they were the Higher Power.

Filling the air with energy they then went into their soulful hits like Fix You before painting the entire stadium Yellow.

The power bands/Xylo bands on everyone's hands made the difference between this and any other concert experience.

The pyros and lights hit the skies and it was truly A Sky Full of Stars.

We had waited for Something Just Like This, and the experience did not disappoint.

Chris Martin's energy and connection with the audience were incredible. He made sure everyone felt seen, heard and valued, whether you were singing along to every lyric or simply soaking in the atmosphere.

The Clocks seemed to tick faster as the band performed and we wished the night could go on forever.

Beyond the music, the concert was a visual delight. The lights, colours and the immersive design made it a feast for the senses -- the kind of experience only Coldplay can deliver.

We left the venue with memories of an Adventure Of A Lifetime and a Coldplay hangover that's not going away anytime soon!

Teemeer is a live music enthusiast, singer, guitarist and guitar teacher from Mumbai. You can listen to his new single, Waiting For You, Here (external link).

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
TEEMEER
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
Inside Joke Only Coldplay Could Pull Off
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
How I Fell In Love With Coldplay
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
'Coldplay Was Magical!'
Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert
Bumrah Steals Show At Coldplay Concert
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips
Ready For Coldplay? Vaani, Disha Have Style Tips

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Madison Has The Key To The Kingdom

webstory image 2

Top 5 Largest Indian Railway Stations

webstory image 3

Green Tomato Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj3:10

Amit Shah takes holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees daily4:34

High-Tech kitchen at Mahakumbh serves one lakh devotees...

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi in splits1:17

Indonesia President's 'Indian DNA' remark leaves PM Modi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD