Modi Promises Action on Atrocities Against Women in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the TMC government in West Bengal, alleging 'syndicate' rule and promising to address atrocities against women if the BJP is elected, vowing to reopen old cases and ensure justice.

Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reutersm

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of turning West Bengal into a state controlled by 'syndicates' and criticises their handling of events like Lionel Messi's visit.

Modi promises to reopen cases of atrocities against women under TMC rule, including rape cases, ensuring accountability if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.

Modi accuses the TMC of insulting President Droupadi Murmu, thereby insulting women, tribal communities, and the nation.

Modi pledges to grant citizenship to refugees from the Matua and Namasudra communities under the CAA and promises 33% reservation for women in government jobs if the BJP wins.

Modi highlights the unity shown by football clubs Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal after the RG Kar incident, urging West Bengal to unite against the TMC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of turning West Bengal into a state run by "syndicates", while promising action on atrocities against women if the BJP comes to power.

Addressing a rally at Kushmandi in Bangladesh-bordering Dakshin Dinajpur district, Modi said the TMC had "handed over even the game of football to its syndicates", referring to the fiasco during Argentine football legend Lionel Messi's visit to Kolkata last December.

"The entire world watched those shameful pictures. TMC has handed over football, too, to its syndicate," he said.

Claiming that the state had become synonymous with lawlessness, Modi said, "In West Bengal, the syndicate is the government and the government is the syndicate."

The prime minister said the 2026 assembly polls would be a contest between "TMC's fear and BJP's trust".

"This battle is to defeat fear and take West Bengal forward with trust. TMC's shop of loot and lies is about to be shut down. Fear will exit West Bengal, making way for trust," he said.

Promises to Address Crimes Against Women

Targeting the ruling party over crimes against women, Modi promised that a BJP government in the state would reopen old cases.

"We will reopen the files of every atrocity committed against women under the TMC rule. We will reopen the files of every rape case and ensure accountability in each. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Referring to the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Modi said the people of West Bengal, cutting across club loyalties, had united in protest.

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal fight on the field. But after the RG Kar incident, both stood shoulder to shoulder on the streets. In the same way, West Bengal must unite to teach the TMC government a lesson," he said.

Accusations of Insulting the President

Modi also accused the TMC of insulting President Droupadi Murmu during her recent visit to the state.

"By insulting the honourable president, the TMC insulted women, tribals and the people of the country," he alleged.

The prime minister said the BJP has "freed tribal communities from the menace of Maoism", accused the TMC of being "anti-tribal", and promised to remove infiltrators from the country.

He also said refugees from the Matua and Namasudra communities would be granted citizenship under CAA, while women would get 33 per cent reservation in government jobs if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.