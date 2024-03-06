News
Rediff.com  » News » Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC

Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali, slams TMC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 06, 2024 14:38 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled.

IMAGE: People from Sandeshkhali on their way for Barasat to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public rally.. Photograph: ANI on X

Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.

"After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone.

 

The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.

While addressing a rally in Barasat, Modi said the “storm of Sandeshkhali” will reach every part of West Bengal, asserting that 'Nari Shakti' (woman power) will play a pivotal role in decimating the ruling TMC in the state.

Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali “is a matter of shame”.

“TMC leaders are committing atrocities against sisters and daughters of poor, Dalit and tribal families at various places. The women of Bengal and the country are angry. This storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of West Bengal, and decimate the TMC across the state,” Modi said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
