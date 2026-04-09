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Home  » News » Modi Slams TMC Over Lawlessness and Infiltration in West Bengal

Modi Slams TMC Over Lawlessness and Infiltration in West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 09, 2026 16:56 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging lawlessness, corruption, and enabling infiltration, promising change if the BJP gains power.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of 'maha jungle raj' citing the Bagtui carnage.
  • Modi alleges TMC's 'Maa-Mati-Manush' slogan is now empty rhetoric, with crude bomb-making becoming a 'cottage industry'.
  • He claims land grabbing by infiltrators under the TMC regime is rampant, threatening local jobs.
  • Modi promises to deport infiltrators and jail their facilitators if the BJP comes to power in West Bengal.
  • Modi alleges TMC stole MGNREGA funds and promises to implement the VB-G RAM G scheme, transferring money directly to beneficiary accounts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went all guns blazing against the ruling TMC, accusing it of lawlessness and unleashing 'maha jungle raj' by referring to the Bagtui carnage of 2022, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in Birbhum district.

Addressing an election rally here in Birbhum district, he alleged the Trinamool Congress' slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) has become nothing more than rhetoric.

 

"Cottage industry has been declining in West Bengal, while the TMC has turned making crude bombs into a cottage industry," Modi said.

The Bogtui carnage of 2022, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in the district, bears testimony to the TMC's 'maha jungle raj', the Prime Minister asserted.

Accusations of Infiltration and Job Losses

"Land grabbing by infiltrators under the TMC regime has reached dangerous proportions. Infiltrators are usurping the jobs of locals by accepting contract work for less money. They will be deported and their facilitators jailed after the BJP comes to power in Bengal," he said.

Modi charged the TMC with insulting adivasis, asserting that they have not spared even the country's President who represents the Dalit community.

Promises of Financial Reform

Alleging that TMC stole MGNREGA funds, the PM urged the people to elect the BJP.

"We will implement the VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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