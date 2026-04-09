Modi Blasts TMC Over Lawlessness and Infiltration in West Bengal Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal, alleging lawlessness and promising to crack down on illegal infiltration if the BJP gains power in the state.

Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC of 'maha jungle raj' and lawlessness, citing the Bagtui carnage as an example of the party's misrule in West Bengal.

Modi promises a special inquiry into infiltration facilitators and vows to deport illegal entrants if the BJP wins the upcoming elections in West Bengal.

Modi criticises the TMC for allegedly insulting tribal communities and misappropriating MGNREGA funds meant for the poor and marginalised.

Modi pledges to implement the VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal, ensuring direct transfer of funds to beneficiaries without middlemen or syndicate interference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday went all guns blazing against the ruling TMC, accusing it of lawlessness and unleashing 'maha jungle raj' by referring to the Bagtui carnage of 2022, in which around 10 women and children were burnt alive in Birbhum district.

Addressing an election rally at the district headquarters Suri, Modi intensified the BJP's infiltration plank, citing last week's gherao of judicial officers in Malda to slam the Mamata Banerjee administration and reiterate his conviction of getting the country rid of "illegal entrants".

"I stand before you today to make this promise: Once there is a change of guard in state power following these elections, I will initiate a special inquiry against the facilitators of infiltration in this state and put them behind bars," Modi declared.

"The Trinamool Congress' slogan of 'Maa-Mati-Manush' (mother, land, people) has become nothing more than empty rhetoric. While 'Ma' is crying and 'Manush' is reeling under the fear of the goons of the TMC regime, land encroachment by infiltrators under the current dispensation has reached dangerous proportions," he added.

Accusations of Lawlessness and Corruption

Referring to the Bagtui killings in Rampurhat, not far from where the PM spoke, Modi said the incident stood testimony to "TMC's maha jungle raj" which thrived on the unholy nexus of syndicate, mafia and corrupt politicians.

"Cottage industry has been rapidly declining in West Bengal, but the TMC has turned crude bombs into a household affair in the state," the PM said.

Pledges to Combat Infiltration

Resuming his discourse on infiltration, Modi said infiltrators were usurping the jobs of locals by accepting work contracts for less money and forcing the indigenous people to migrate.

He pledged that unauthorised entrants will be deported and their facilitators jailed after the BJP comes to power in Bengal.

"The entire nation has witnessed what happened during the Malda siege, where judicial officers were held hostage. They have introduced a reign of terror in this state, and the need of the hour is to free the people from that atmosphere of fear and intimidation," he said.

Remembering Birbhum's History

The PM referred to Birbhum as the haloed land of many iconic national figures, which has remained as a constant source of inspiration.

He mentioned that the region, which is home to many tribal communities, had felt the ripples of the 19th Century Santhal rebellion against the British in adjacent Jharkhand.

"This land of baul songs is now humming the tune for change," he said.

Allegations of Insulting Tribal Communities

Modi charged the TMC with insulting adivasis, alleging that the party's "arrogance" did not spare even the country's President, Droupadi Murmu, who represents the Dalit community.

"The Honourable President had come to attend a programme of the tribal communities in north Bengal. This Trinamool government did not grant her the requisite respect," he alleged.

Promises of Economic Support

Alleging that the TMC stole MGNREGA funds to cheat the poor, marginalised and adivasi people of the state, Modi promised guaranted employment for the economically weak and fresh help to peasants and fishermen.

"We will implement the VB-G RAM G scheme in Bengal and transfer money directly to beneficiary accounts where no middlemen can intrude for cut money and syndicate," he said.