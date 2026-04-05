Modi Slams TMC Over Malda Incident, Promises Justice for Bengal's 'Atrocities'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's TMC government, accusing them of 'maha jungleraj' and promising to restore law and order while addressing corruption and demographic changes in the upcoming elections.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi accuses the TMC government of 'maha jungleraj' in West Bengal, citing the Malda incident involving judicial officers.

Modi frames the West Bengal elections as a contest between the TMC's 'fear' and the BJP's 'trust', promising to address corruption and promote development.

Modi criticises the TMC for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and allegedly protecting infiltrators, impacting the demography of Bengal's border areas.

Modi vows accountability for alleged corruption and violence under the TMC government, promising investigations and justice after the election results.

Modi highlights Bengal's economic decline under successive governments, contrasting it with the BJP's vision for development and job creation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday turned the Malda gherao of judicial officers into the fulcrum of the BJP's campaign on lawlessness in West Bengal, calling it a sign of TMC's "maha jungleraj" and pitching the assembly polls as a contest between the "bhay" spread by the ruling party and the BJP's "bharosa".

Addressing his first election rally in Bengal in Cooch Behar after the poll schedule was announced, Modi used the Malda incident to sharpen the BJP's twin campaign planks of deteriorating law and order and alleged demographic change, while also invoking Sandeshkhali, infiltration from Bangladesh, corruption and unemployment to mount a broadside against the Mamata Banerjee government.

Modi framed the coming electoral contest as a decisive battle for the state's future, warning that "chun chun ke hisab hoga" (everything will be accounted for) for the alleged atrocities committed by TMC goons once the rule of law prevails after May 4.

"This cruel government is staining democracy with blood every day on the sacred soil of Bengal. This government does not care for any constitutional institution," Modi said.

"Two or three days ago, the whole country saw how judicial officers were held hostage in Malda. What kind of government is this? What kind of system is this where even judges and the constitutional process are not safe? How can such people ensure the safety of Bengal's common people?" he said.

The Prime Minister was referring to Wednesday night's incident at Malda's Kaliachak-II block office, where seven judicial officers, including three women, were gheraoed for hours by a mob during hearings on names marked "under adjudication" in the draft electoral rolls prepared during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

Accusations of 'Maha Jungleraj' and Eroding Institutions

"What happened in Malda was not merely the arrogance of the TMC. It was the sponsored 'maha jungleraj' of this cruel TMC government. Whenever the noose of justice tightens around the TMC, it tries to strangle constitutional institutions," Modi alleged.

He claimed that the situation had become so grave that even the Supreme Court had to intervene and accused the ruling party of being "bent on carrying out the funeral procession of law and order" in Bengal.

Modi also sought to frame the contest in binary terms.

On one side, there is the 'bhay' (fear) of the TMC, and on the other side, you have the BJP's 'bharosa' (trust). On one side is the fear of TMC's cut money and corruption, and on the other side is the BJP which accelerates development," he said.

The PM also contrasted the fear of infiltration and settling foreigners in Bengal with the BJP's confidence in stopping infiltration and driving infiltrators out.

"On one side is the fear of losing freedom on one's own land because of changing demography. On the other side is BJP's confidence of living with pride on one's own soil, and head held high," he said.

CAA, Infiltration, and Demographic Changes

Seeking to consolidate Hindu refugee and Matua votes in the border districts, Modi accused the TMC of opposing the SIR and the Citizenship Amendment Act to protect infiltrators.

"The TMC is opposing SIR and CAA to protect infiltrators. It does not want Hindu refugees to get citizenship and that is why it is opposing CAA. During 15 years of TMC rule, there has been a dangerous change in demography in Bengal's border areas. These infiltrators get direct protection from the TMC syndicate. In this politics of appeasement, Bengal's identity is being changed," Modi alleged.

He said those trying to alter Bengal's identity would be ousted and accused the TMC of even trying to change the state's cultural vocabulary.

"You must have seen that the TMC recently released its manifesto. They did not even give it a Bengali name. Instead, they are calling it an 'Ishtihar'. Think how they are trying to change Bengal's identity," he said.

Modi also referred to the "Lal Ishtihar" issued before the 1905 communal riots in undivided Bengal and alleged that the ruling party was playing a "dangerous game of appeasement".

Promises of Accountability and Economic Development

Modi promised that after May 4, when the results will be declared, every alleged act of corruption and violence under the TMC would be investigated.

"After May 4, the law will take its course. Every one of their sins will be accounted for. Chun chun ke hisab hoga. No matter how powerful the criminal may be, justice will be done this time," he said.

Turning to the economy, Modi said Bengal, once among India's most developed states, had steadily declined under successive Congress, Left and TMC governments.

"First came the eclipse of the Congress, then of the Left, and now the eclipse of the TMC. Bengal's development kept fading," he said.

"Earlier, people in Bengal earned more than the national average. Today their income is below the national average. Other states are moving ahead, but the TMC has pushed Bengal backwards. Factories are leaving Bengal. Earlier, people came here for jobs. This government has turned Bengal into a centre of migration," Modi alleged.

He also attacked the ruling party over the SSC recruitment scam and said in the open game of cut money and corruption, the future of Bengal's youth has been ruined as government jobs are under the control of the TMC syndicate.

"No matter how much TMC goons try to terrorise you on polling day, you must trust the law. I have full faith in the Election Commission. There will be elections that are free, fair and without fear," he said.