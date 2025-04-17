'I am not 100 percent okay even now. Have to give it my all because many livelihoods depend on my work.'

IMAGE: Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Allahbadia/Instagram

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia has opened up on what he went through after his infamous comments on India's Got Latent show got him in trouble.

In a question and answer session on Instagram with his followers, Allahbadia answered all the questions thrown at him, including those pertaining to his friend Samay Raina, and also how he let down his parents.

Asked what all he lost lose due to this incident and how he plans to get it back, Allahbadia said, 'Lost health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents, contentment and much more.'

However, he added that he gained too in the process, 'There was transformation, spiritual growth and toughness.'

'I will slowly work towards getting back everything that's lost. Let the work speak.'

In February an FIR was filed against Allahbadia and Samay Raina after a clip from India's Got Latent went viral where Allahbadia is asking a sexually explicit questions involving parents.

The massive outrage that followed Allahbadia's quip led to the filing of multiple FIRs against him and Raina.

Allahbadia since then has been running from one police station to another from Maharashtra to Assam to face the multiple FIRs filed against him.

He got a respite from the Supreme Court, which prevented the police from arresting him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

To a question what was his most fearful thought in the last two months, Allahbadia said, 'That I let down the families of my team members because of my mistake. People don't understand how many jobs were at stake.'

'Quickly wrote off my career and hence the careers of 300-plus people. I learnt very deeply about human nature, that mobs love seeing people fall.'

On a optimistic note he wrote, 'But we will keep moving forward. I am not 100 percent okay even now. Have to give it my all because many livelihoods depend on my work. Stay humble, stay hungry.'

Asked if he was in touch with Samay Raina, Allahbadia said, 'Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. (We) stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you as well.'

He ended by quoting a dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's film Om Shanti Om: 'Picture abhi baaki hai (the film is not over yet)'.